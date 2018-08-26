Smokies Drop Sixth Straight

MONTGOMERY, AL - The Montgomery Biscuits beat the Tennessee Smokies 3-1 on Sunday in Montgomery. It is the sixth consecutive loss for the Smokies.

Montgomery jumped out to an early lead on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the first inning, making it 1-0 Biscuits. Tennessee would respond in the fourth inning. Charcer Burks singled to open the frame, and Trent Giambrone moved him to third on a one-out single. Vimael Machin doubled to left, scoring Burks and tying the game at 1-1.

An RBI-double in the bottom of the fourth inning gave Montgomery a 2-1 advantage. The Biscuits added to their lead with another RBI-double in the fifth, stretching the lead to 3-1.

Thomas Hatch started on the mound for the Smokies. Hatch pitched 4.2 innings, allowing three runs on five hits and a walk. He also struck out four in the start. Hatch was relieved by Daury Torrez in the fifth. Torrez threw 2.0 scoreless innings, giving up three hits. He added two strikeouts as well. Jordan Minch came in during the seventh inning and pitched 1.1 innings, allowing just one hit. He also walked two and struck out one.

Tennessee and Montgomery will meet for the fourth game of the series on Monday at 7:35 p.m. Michael Rucker (9-6, 3.82 ERA) is set to start at pitcher for the Smokies. Rucker is coming off 4.0 innings against Jackson, where he allowed six runs on nine hits. On the season, right handed batters are only hitting .222 off Rucker and he is holding opponents to a .210 average in night games.

Written by Blake Von Hagen, broadcast Assistant for the Tennessee Smokies

