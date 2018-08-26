First-Inning Homer Snaps Jackson Win Streak in 2-0 Loss

August 26, 2018 - Southern League (SL) - Jackson Generals News Release





BIRMINGHAM - The Jackson Generals, the Double-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks, succumbed to a first-inning home run on Sunday, losing 2-0 to the Birmingham Barons at Regions Field. The win for the home side snapped a five-game winning streak for the Generals (71-61), as Birmingham (63-68) staved off a series loss with great pitching and early offense.

The opportunities for Jackson were limited on Sunday, beginning with Ben DeLuzio getting caught trying to steal third base by Birmingham catcher Zack Collins in the first inning. It would be six more innings until the Generals put their second runner of the game in scoring position, but a two-out double by Marty Herum went for nothing when Josh Prince flew out to center.

The Generals' struggles with left-handed pitching continued, as southpaw starter Matt Tomshaw (6-7, 5.27 ERA) and reliever Brian Clark (S, 2) combined to hold Jackson to six hits, no runs, and a solitary walk while striking out six batters. Tomshaw kept the ball down, inducing eight groundball outs among his 86 pitches thrown. Herum and Matt Jones each collected a pair of hits for Jackson, but the team was nonetheless shut out for the first time since August 1.

The margin for error on the mound proved razor-thin for Generals starter Taylor Widener (5-7, 2.68 ERA). The right-hander allowed a single to lead-off hitter Joel Booker in the first inning, and two batters later, Collins cracked a two-run home run to right-center to put the Barons up 2-0.

Widener ended up striking out the side in the first en route to a ten-punchout performance, but Collins' clobber proved to be the winning blow. The 23-year-old Widener threw six innings while allowing three hits without a walk, and Yoan Lopez pitched two clean frames in relief, but to no avail. Widener has now allowed 12 long-balls in 25 starts this year.

NEXT GENERALS GAME:

7:05 pm CT Monday (8/27) vs. Birmingham Barons

Regions Field - Birmingham, Ala.

RHP Jon Duplantier (5-1, 2.03 ERA) vs. LHP Bernardo Flores (2-5, 2.98 ERA)

Broadcast Link: Birmingham Barons Radio

LAST REGULAR SEASON SERIES AT THE BALLPARK:

August 30-September 3 vs. Chattanooga Lookouts (AA, Minnesota Twins)

...featuring SEC Night (September 1)!

PLAYOFFS AT THE BALLPARK AT JACKSON!

Games 1 and 2 of the North Division Series will be held at The Ballpark at Jackson on September 5 and 6.

For tickets and more information about the Generals, dial 731.988.5299 or log on to JacksonGeneralsBaseball.com!

The Jackson Generals, a West Tennessee franchise since 1998, are the Double-A minor league affiliate of Major League Baseball's Arizona Diamondbacks. In 2017, The Ballpark at Jackson was named the Professional Sports Field of the Year by the Tennessee Turfgrass Association.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from August 26, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.