Jesus Reyes Returns from Louisville, Juan Martinez Promoted
August 26, 2018 - Southern League (SL) - Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release
RHP Jesus Reyes, who has spent most of the season with the Blue Wahoos, has rejoined the team from Triple-A Louisville. With just eight games remaining on the schedule, Reyes could help bolster the Blue Wahoos bullpen. He made 9 appearances with the Bats and went 1-2 with a 5.27 ERA. In 27 games with the Blue Wahoos he was 1-8 with a 4.13 ERA. He was at his best out of the Blue Wahoos bullpen. As a reliever with Pensacola he was 1-3 with 2 saves and a 2.52 ERA. He struck out 27 over 35.2 innings.
LHP Juan Martinez has been transferred to Triple-A Louisville. He has been a reliable left-hander out of the Pensacola bullpen. He's 1-0 with a 4.62 ERA allowing just 13 ER over 25.1 innings. He posted scoreless outings in 9 of his first 10 appearances.
Transaction Notice: LHP Juan Martinez transferred to AAA Louisville: RHP Jesus Reyes transferred to Pensacola from AAA Louisville.
