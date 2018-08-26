First-Place M-Braves Win Fourth Straight and Clinch Series from Biloxi After 2-0 Shutout on Sunday

PEARL, MS - Ian Anderson (W, 1-1), Thomas Burrows and Jason Hursh (S, 7) combined for a three-hit shutout on Sunday as the Mississippi Braves (34-26, 63-67) beat the Biloxi Shuckers (35-28, 76-57) 2-0 to take over first place in the Southern League South Division. The win was Mississippi's fourth straight and third in a row over Biloxi, including two shutouts to clinch the series. The M-Braves improve to 6-1 against their in-state rival during the second-half and now lead the all-time series 44-43. With Pensacola's loss to Mobile on Sunday, the M-Braves are alone in first place, a half-game better than first-half champion Biloxi, and 1.5 games up on Pensacola.

After a victory to open the second half on June 21, the M-Braves started 1-0 and led the South Division by a game over everyone. They are back in first place by themselves on August 26.

Anderson delivered Mississippi it's third consecutive quality start and eighth in the month of August, securing his first Double-A win. The Atlanta Braves No. 3 overall prospect struck out nine and walked just one over 6.2 innings of shutout baseball. Anderson yielded three hits and only one left the infield. Anderson was making his third Double-A starts and 23rd overall this season.

The first five M-Braves batters reached base with hits to begin the bottom of the fourth inning and the home club jumped out to a 2-0 lead. Tyler Marlette and Jonathan Morales picked up RBI singles against Biloxi starter Marcos Diplan (L, 2-5) scoring Tyler Neslony and Travis Demeritte. After surrendering a single to Daniel Lockhart to load the bases, Diplan got a strikeout and double play to end the inning.

Again on Sunday, those runs were more than enough for the Mississippi pitching staff. Anderson was lifted after throwing his 97th pitch and walked his first batter in the top of the seventh. Burrows took over and got the final out of the inning. The Alabama product pitched 1.1 scoreless and then turned it over to Hursh for the ninth. Hursh delivered a 1-2-3 ninth and notched a strikeout, saving his fifth-straight game and seventh overall this season. Hursh, Atlanta's first-round pick in 2013 saved the game for Atlanta's first-round pick in 2016, Anderson.

The win improved the M-Braves to 8-1 at home during the month of August and 36-31 overall this season at Trustmark Park. The loss dropped Biloxi to 32-36 away from MGM Park.

Success on the weekend continues for the M-Braves improving to 27-12 on Saturday's and Sunday's this season. The clubs 31 wins since July 1st is now tied for the most in the league.

