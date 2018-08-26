BayBears Blank Blue Wahoos for 12th Shutout Win of Year

PENSACOLA, Fla. - The Mobile BayBears, the Double-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels, needed just a single run to defeat the Pensacola Blue Wahoos 1-0 Sunday evening at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

Jesus Castillo (9-4) tossed seven scoreless frames, matching his career-high. He worked out of a jam in the fifth inning after two singles to start the inning, inducing a double play and getting another groundout to end the inning.

Mitch Ghelfi also tied a career-high with four hits, going a perfect 4-for-4. His solo home run to lead off the seventh inning was the only run the BayBears (65-64 overall, 28-33 second half) needed.

Ryan Clark struck out five batters in a six-out save to complete the shutout, earning his fifth save.

Tony Santillan (4-3) took the loss for Pensacola (64-66, 34-28), despite allowing just one run on the Ghelfi homer in the seventh. He struck out eight batters in 6 2/3 innings pitched.

The BayBears are tied for the league-lead with 12 shutout wins. Five of the 12 shutout victories have been by a 1-0 score.

The BayBears continue the five-game road series against Pensacola Monday at 6:35 p.m. CDT. Right-handed pitcher Matt Ball (1-1, 5.40 ERA) is scheduled to make the start against righty Daniel Wright (6-10, 4.30 ERA) for the Blue Wahoos. Live coverage can be seen on MiLB.tv (Pensacola feed, subscription required, promo code: BAYBEARS) and heard on the BayBears Broadcast Network, the TuneIn Radio App, and the MiLB First Pitch App, with the Countdown to First Pitch starting at 6:15 p.m.

The BayBears return home Thursday and host five more regular-season home games through Labor Day, September 3. Single-game tickets and ticket packages are currently on sale. Group and hospitality offerings for the 2018 season can be reserved by calling (251) 479-BEAR (2327).

