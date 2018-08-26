BayBears Blank Blue Wahoos for 12th Shutout Win of Year
August 26, 2018 - Southern League (SL) - Mobile BayBears News Release
PENSACOLA, Fla. - The Mobile BayBears, the Double-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels, needed just a single run to defeat the Pensacola Blue Wahoos 1-0 Sunday evening at Blue Wahoos Stadium.
Jesus Castillo (9-4) tossed seven scoreless frames, matching his career-high. He worked out of a jam in the fifth inning after two singles to start the inning, inducing a double play and getting another groundout to end the inning.
Mitch Ghelfi also tied a career-high with four hits, going a perfect 4-for-4. His solo home run to lead off the seventh inning was the only run the BayBears (65-64 overall, 28-33 second half) needed.
Ryan Clark struck out five batters in a six-out save to complete the shutout, earning his fifth save.
Tony Santillan (4-3) took the loss for Pensacola (64-66, 34-28), despite allowing just one run on the Ghelfi homer in the seventh. He struck out eight batters in 6 2/3 innings pitched.
The BayBears are tied for the league-lead with 12 shutout wins. Five of the 12 shutout victories have been by a 1-0 score.
The BayBears continue the five-game road series against Pensacola Monday at 6:35 p.m. CDT. Right-handed pitcher Matt Ball (1-1, 5.40 ERA) is scheduled to make the start against righty Daniel Wright (6-10, 4.30 ERA) for the Blue Wahoos. Live coverage can be seen on MiLB.tv (Pensacola feed, subscription required, promo code: BAYBEARS) and heard on the BayBears Broadcast Network, the TuneIn Radio App, and the MiLB First Pitch App, with the Countdown to First Pitch starting at 6:15 p.m.
The BayBears return home Thursday and host five more regular-season home games through Labor Day, September 3. Single-game tickets and ticket packages are currently on sale. Group and hospitality offerings for the 2018 season can be reserved by calling (251) 479-BEAR (2327).
• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...
Southern League Stories from August 26, 2018
- Smokies Drop Sixth Straight - Tennessee Smokies
- BayBears Blank Blue Wahoos for 12th Shutout Win of Year - Mobile BayBears
- McWilliams Silences Smokies, 3-1 - Montgomery Biscuits
- Wahoos Come up Empty; Lose 1-0 - Pensacola Blue Wahoos
- Biloxi Blanked by M-Braves - Biloxi Shuckers
- First-Place M-Braves Win Fourth Straight and Clinch Series from Biloxi After 2-0 Shutout on Sunday - Mississippi Braves
- Statement from the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- First-Inning Homer Snaps Jackson Win Streak in 2-0 Loss - Jackson Generals
- Tomshaw Deals, Collins Homers in Barons Win - Birmingham Barons
- Jesus Reyes Returns from Louisville, Juan Martinez Promoted - Pensacola Blue Wahoos
- Shrimp Defeated by Lookouts 2-1 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Mobile BayBears Stories
- BayBears Blank Blue Wahoos for 12th Shutout Win of Year
- Six-Run Second Inning Not Enough, as BayBears Fall to Wahoos
- Hudson's Huge Night Lifts BayBears to Series-Opening Win
- BayBears Split Doubleheader, Series against Mississippi
- BallCorps, Angels Sign Four-Year Player Development Contract Through 2022