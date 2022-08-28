Tommy Sacco's Walk-Off Home Run Wins Woodpeckers Series Finale over RiverDogs

Tommy Sacco of the Fayetteville Woodpeckers

Fayetteville, NC - For the first time all season the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (49-70, 18-36) walked off an opponent as Tommy Sacco belted a two-run walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth inning to take down the Charleston RiverDogs (80-40, 34-20), 4-3, on Sunday afternoon at Segra Stadium.

The game was nearly over in the bottom of the ninth as Fayetteville trailed 3-2 with two outs and no runners on base. Ryan Wrobleski managed to extend the game with a double to left field off closer Jack Snyder (L, 6-2) and set the stage for Sacco at the bottom of the order. Battling in a 3-2 count, Sacco pulled a pitch on a line to right field that soared over the wall for not only his first professional home run, but also the game sealing swing.

Prior to Sacco's homer, the RiverDogs 3-2 lead was propped up by a two-run home run from Willy Vazquez that came in the fifth against Austin Temple. Valente Bellozo (W, 1-2) took over from the Fayetteville bullpen in the sixth inning and held the game within a run, tossing four innings of scoreless relief while walking two, striking out three, and allowing just two hits down the stretch.

Josh James and Miguel Ulolla dominated on the mound for the first four innings of the game. James on MLB rehab assignment struck out all three batters he faced in the top of the first inning, his second time doing so this week in Fayetteville. Ullola took over in the second and worked three innings, recording all nine of his outs with the strikeout. In total, the first 12 Charleston outs were on strikeouts before Brock Jones led off the fifth inning with a groundout to shortstop.

The lone run of the day against Ullola scored in the top of the fourth when Daiwer Castellanos bunted home Vasquez from third on a squeeze play that tied the game 1-1.

Leosdany Molina contributed to the first two Fayetteville's four runs. The shortstop opened a 1-0 lead on a sacrifice fly in the second inning that scored Rolando Espinosa, and later scored on a Ryan Clifford bases-loaded walk in the fifth that cut the game to 3-2 prior to Sacco's late heroics.

The Woodpeckers are off on Monday and begin the final road series of the regular season on Tuesday in Kinston, NC against the Down East Wood Ducks at Grainger Stadium First pitch in Tuesday's series opener is scheduled for

