Jacob Misiorowski Assigned to Carolina; Michele Vassalotti Placed on IL

August 28, 2022 - Carolina League (CarL) - Carolina Mudcats News Release







ZEBULON - The Milwaukee Brewers recently announced a series of roster transactions with two affecting the Carolina Mudcats active roster. The announced moves included the assignment of 2022 second round selection (63rd overall) RHP Jacob Misiorowski to the Mudcats, and the placement of RHP Michele Vassalotti on the Carolina injured list.

The Carolina Mudcats roster is currently at 29 active players with two on MiLB rehab and one on the injured list.

In summary:

8/28: RHP Jacob Misiorowski assigned to Carolina Mudcats.

8/28: RHP Michele Vassalotti placed on 7-day IL.

The Carolina Mudcats are the officially licensed Carolina League, Class-A, affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. First established in 1991, the Mudcats have provided affordable family fun for over 30 years at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, N.C.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from August 28, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.