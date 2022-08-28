Birds Hang on for Series Finale Victory over GreenJackets

In the final game of the week, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans took down the Augusta GreenJackets 7-5 on Sunday night. With the win, the Pelicans moved up to 72-48 with a 25-29 second-half record. Augusta dropped to 62-57 and 26-27 in the second half with their second loss of the week.

The Pelicans outhit the GreenJackets in every single game with an eight-hit performance in the finale. Josue Huma (2-3, 2B, RBI, BB) brought home a run with a double and added a single. James Triantos (2-4, 2B, RBI) also tallied multiple hits with a double. Myrtle Beach went 4-for-9 with runners in scoring position.

Didier Vargas (1-2) went just over five innings with three earned runs allowed off five hits and three walks to take the win. Angel Gonzalez came out for the ninth and retired two batters, but walked two and gave up a hit and allowed two earned runs in the inning. Augusta left the bases loaded in the ninth inning with the tying run on second base.

The GreenJackets were led by Kevin Kilpatrick (4-5, 2B, RBI) with a four-hit game and an RBI. David McCabe (1-4, 2 RBI) brought in a pair of runs in the defeat as well. Augusta left 10 runners on base and went 3-for-9 with runners in scoring position.

With six pitchers throwing in the game, starter Cedric De Grandpre (0-1) took the loss after allowing five earned runs in the first and grabbing just one out. Tyler Owens gave up five hits and two earned runs as the third pitcher in the game.

