'Birds Unable to Withstand Late Surge from Hillcats, Fall 6-4

SALISBURY, MD. - The Delmarva Shorebirds saw an early 4-0 lead dwindle away late in a 6-4 loss to the Lynchburg Hillcats on Sunday evening at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium.

Despite the loss, the Shorebirds (44-75, 23-31) still managed to take four out of six against the Hillcats (58-62, 23-31).

After a scoreless first, the Shorebirds started the scoring in the second inning. Adam Crampton walked with two away and came around to score on an Elio Prado triple.

In the fifth, Dylan Beavers walked with two outs before stealing second and then taking third when the throw to second sailed into centerfield. A wild pitch then allowed Beavers to score.

Crampton doubled Delmarva's lead with a two-run single in the last of the sixth, making it 4-0.

Lynchburg hit the comeback trail in the seventh. Cesar Idrogo drove in a run with a sacrifice fly before Victor Planchart made it a one-run game with a two-run single.

Isaiah Greene singled with one out in the eighth before Jorge Burgos drilled a two-run homer, his sixth of the season, to vault Lynchburg ahead 5-4.

Burgos added an insurance run in the ninth for Lynchburg with an RBI single that also saw Greene get thrown out at the plate by Reed Trimble.

The Shorebirds brought the tying run to the plate in the last of the ninth but were unable to gain any more traction.

Franco Aleman (3-8) picked up the win for the Hillcats after firing three shutout innings. He allowed just a hit while striking out four.

Yaqui Rivera (3-3) suffered the loss for Delmarva after allowing three runs over two innings on five hits and a walk without recording a strikeout.

Following an off-day on Monday, the Shorebirds hit the road for the final time this season as they take on the Fredericksburg Nationals beginning on Tuesday, August 30 at Virginia Credit Union Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m with pregame coverage beginning at 6:50 p.m. and theshorebirds.com with Sam Jellinek on the call.

