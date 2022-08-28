Pelicans Survive Final Inning to Take Series Finale

MYRTLE BEACH, SC: The Augusta GreenJackets (26-27) nearly pulled off another come-from-behind victory in their final game versus the Myrtle Beach Pelicans (25-29) as the Cubs affiliate held off the GreenJackets to win 7-5.

Augusta picked up from where they left on Saturday by scoring in the first inning as Ignacio Alvarez doubled into the right-field corner to score Kevin Kilpatrick from second, giving the GreenJackets a 1-0 lead.

But the Pelicans had a big answer in the bottom of the frame as they scored five times on an RBI double by Josue Huma, a two-run scoring hit by Ezequiel Pagan, an RBI double by James Triantos, and a sacrifice fly by Parker Chavers put the Pelicans ahead 5-1 after an inning of play.

In the second, they scored twice more on RBIs from Moises Ballesteros and Ezequiel Pagan to balloon their lead to 7-1.

Augusta would fight back in the third by getting those two runs back on an RBI single by David McCabe and a groundout from Justin Janas that brought home Ignacio Alvarez, making it a 7-3 game.

The deficit would remain at four all the way into the ninth inning as Tyler Owens, Estarlin Rodriguez, Peyton Williams, and Elison Joseph combined to give up no hits in the final five innings, allowing a total of three base runners in that stretch, including a run of 11-straight batters retired.

The GreenJackets put together another rally attempt in the ninth as two hit-by-pitches to Antonio Barranca and Kadon Morton to put the first two men on with nobody out. After a strikeout, Kevin Kilpatrick singled to right for his fourth hit of the game to score Barranca from second, cutting the deficit to three at 7-4. Igancio Alvarez was the next batter and he walked to load the bases for David McCabe who drove another run home with a sacrifice fly to plate Kadon Morton, making it a two-run game. Justin Janas was the ensuing batter and he walked to put the tying run at second and go-ahead run at first with two outs, but Anthony Mendez got E.J. Exposito to fly out to center to end the game with the bases loaded as the Pelicans squeaked by with a 7-5 win in the final game of the series.

Starting pitcher Didier Vargas (1-2) picked up the win for Myrtle Beach with Augusta starter Cedric De Grandpre (0-1) taking the loss in his debut. The save went to Anthony Mendez (1) as he recorded the final out.

Kevin Kilpatrick delivered another stellar game for the GreenJackets as he followed up his five RBI performance on Saturday with a four-hit night on Sunday for a young career-high. Ignacio Alvarez reached four times in the game with an RBI double in the first and three walks while David McCabe drove in two runs to highlight Sunday's top offensive performances.

The GreenJackets now return home for their final homestand of 2022 as they play host to the Salem Red Sox for the first time in franchise history with the first game of the series starting on Tuesday night at 7:05 p.m. from SRP Park.

