Tommy Purdeller Signs with Hometown HC Pustertal

July 4, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

(Peterborough, ON) - ICE Hockey League club HC Pustertal announced today that they have signed forward Tommy Purdeller ahead of the 2024-25 season. Purdeller has spent the last two seasons playing for the Petes.

"Tommy is a very good young player who has developed well in Peterborough," said HC Pustertal Head Coach Jason Jaspers. "I had the chance to speak to his coaches there and also to Tommy himself, he has a great character. If he is prepared to give it his all, then he has a great future ahead of him."

Purdeller, a native of Brunico, Italy (where HC Pustertal is located), was originally selected by the Petes in the first round, 15th overall, in the 2022 CHL Import Draft. In two seasons with the Petes, the Red Bull Hockey Academy product featured in 116 OHL games, scoring 23 goals and adding 42 assists for 65 points. In 2023, Purdeller played in 17 playoff games for the Petes, scoring twice and adding an assist to help Peterborough win the 2023 OHL Championship.

"I chose the HCP because I am convinced of the path we will take this year," said Purdeller in a quote translated from the HC Pustertal website. "I am looking forward to the new challenge of growing as a player and helping the team in every way. I can hardly wait to play in front of our fans and give everything I can to celebrate many victories in the Intercable Arena. For me, there is only one goal and that is clear, to play as successfully as possible in the long term and help bring a championship title to the Pustertal. I am really looking forward to seeing all the Puschtra again."

"On behalf of the Petes, I'd like to thank Tommy for his dedication to the team and the city of Peterborough over the last two seasons," noted Petes General Manager and Vice President of Operations Michael Oke. "From winning an OHL Championship last season, to leading the team in points and serving as an Assistant Captain this season, Tommy has left his mark on the Petes organization. We wish him all the best as he continues his career at the pro level."

With the departure of Purdeller, Martin Matejicek currently holds one of two import positions available for the Petes next season. On Wednesday, July 3, the Petes selected Czech forward Adam Novotný with the eighth overall pick in the 2024 CHL Import Draft.

