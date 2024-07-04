67's Dave Cameron to Lead Canada at 2025 World Juniors

July 4, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Ottawa 67's News Release







OTTAWA - The World Junior Hockey Championship is coming to The Arena at TD Place, and Team Canada's new Head Coach won't have to travel too far to make the tournament.

On Thursday, Hockey Canada announced the staff that will lead Team Canada at the 2025 World Juniors in Ottawa, tapping Ottawa 67's Head Coach Dave Cameron to lead this year's iteration of the team.

Cameron, 65, returns to the U20 program for the fifth time, his third tournament as the head man. Under his leadership, the Canadians captured gold in 2022, and silver in 2011.

Over the past three seasons with the 67's, Cameron has coached the club to a total of 115 wins, being named the recipient of the 2022-23 Brian Kilrea Coach of the Year Award as the CHL's top coach, after the team's record-setting 51-win season.

The 2025 World Juniors are scheduled to begin on December 26th, 2024, from The Arena at TD Place, and the Canadian Tire Centre.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from July 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.