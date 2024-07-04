Andy Brown to Make Third Appearance at IIHF World Juniors for Canada

Hockey Canada announced the coaching and support staffs that will lead Canada's National Junior Team in its attempt to reclaim gold on home ice at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship in Ottawa, Ontario. Among the staff is Owen Sound Attack Athletic Therapist Andy Brown, who will be representing Canada for the third straight year at the tournament.

"It's an incredible honour to represent Canada with our World Junior program" said Brown. "I'm very thankful for the opportunity to work with our country's best junior players and for the ongoing support from my family and from the Owen Sound Attack."

Andy has had a very successful tenure with Hockey Canada programs, representing Canada at the World U17 Hockey Challenge in 2006 and 2017, the IIHF Ice Hockey Under-18 World Championships in 2019 and IIHF World Junior Hockey Championships in 2023. He has also won gold with team Canada four times, completing the Hlinka hat trick with gold medal wins at the Ivan Hlinka Memorial Tournament in 2009 and 2017 and Hlinka Gretzky Cup in 2018 and World Junior gold in 2023.

Canada's National Junior Team will gather at the WFCU Centre in Windsor, Ontario, for a four-day training camp, July 28-31, which includes practices, a Red-White game on July 30 at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT and a game against Sweden on July 31 at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT.

