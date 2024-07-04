Hockey Canada 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship - Training Camp & Summer Exhibition Games Coming to Windsor

July 4, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

WINDSOR, ON. - The Windsor Spitfires Hockey Club and City of Windsor is pleased to partner up with Hockey Canada to host the Canadian National Junior Team Summer Camp at the WFCU Centre starting Sunday July 28th, 2024.

The WFCU Centre will play host to two thrilling games featuring Canada's National Junior Team:

Canadian National Junior Team Red & White Game: Tuesday, July 30th at 7:30 PM

Canada vs. Sweden: Wednesday, July 31st 7:30 PM

Spitfires Season Ticket Members will be sent an email with instructions on how to secure their seat(s) for this event at a very special Season Ticket Member Price.

Spitfires Governor John Savage spoke on the event.

"We are incredibly excited to partner with Hockey Canada to bring the Canadian World Junior Summer Camp to Windsor." Owner/Governor of the Windsor Spitfires John Savage said. "This event not only provides a fantastic opportunity for our community to see some of the best young talent in hockey but also supports the development of future stars of the game."

Tickets for the games in Windsor can be purchased at WFCU Centre Box Office or online at https://tinyurl.com/HockeyCanadaExhibition or HockeyCanada.ca/Tickets starting July 5 at 10am EST. and are available for $30 plus fees per game or $45 plus fees for a two-game package.

WFCU Centre Box Office will be open this weekend with special hours.

Friday July 5th 11am - 9pm

Saturday July 6th 9am - 9pm

Sunday July 7th 11am - 3pm

For more information on Hockey Canada, Canada's National Junior Team and the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship, please visit HockeyCanada.ca, or follow along via social media on Facebook, X and Instagram.

The Windsor Spitfires would like to congratulate the staff selected for the Canadian World Junior Program. We look forward to welcoming everyone to Windsor at the end of July.

