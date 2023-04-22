Toledo Takes 2-0 Series Lead with Another Home Win

TOLEDO, OH - After taking game one over Indy on Friday night, the Walleye came right back and did it again tonight by a score of 4-2. Nine different Walleye skaters, including six forwards and three defensemen, picked up points in the victory while John Lethemon had a stellar night in net with 34 saves.

What Happened:

Toledo wasted no time getting on the board tonight as Brett McKenzie fed the puck to Andrew Sturtz moments after a faceoff for a quick wrister past Indy netminder Mitchell Weeks. The first penalties came late in the fourth minute, an interference minor to Sturtz and a slashing minor to Indy's Luc Brown. Just 14 seconds later, Kirill Tyutyayev joined Sturtz in the Toledo box with a holding penalty to give the Fuel a 4-on-3 man advantage. The first of three Walleye power plays in the opening period came at the 6:52 mark as Indy's Seamus Malone picked up a roughing penalty. The second came after Ross McDougall headed to the Indy box with a holding minor at 12:34. Despite a series of stellar saves by John Lethemon throughout the first, the Fuel responded at 16:59 to make it a tie game. Toledo crept close to a 2-1 lead with six shots on their final power play of the period, but the score remained tied heading into the second.

The Fuel came out hot with six consecutive shots in under two minutes to open the middle period, but the Walleye countered with a quick power play goal from Drew Worrad just eight seconds after an Indy tripping penalty. After both tallying an assist in game one last night, TJ Hensick and Charlie Curti did it again on Worrad's marker. Indy got their second power play of the night at the 5:43 mark as TJ Hensick headed to the Toledo box with a high-sticking penalty. Shortly after returning to full strength, the Walleye got their fifth power play thanks to a delay of game penalty against Indy's Luc Brown. No scoring followed in the remainder of the period, but some extracurriculars after the clock wound down put Toledo on the power play to start the third.

Just like they did a period before, Toledo picked up an early power play goal in the third. Trenton Bliss picked up his second goal in as many playoff games while Seth Barton and Brandon Hawkins picked up the assists. Indy got a chance to shave the Toledo lead down after a hooking penalty against Hawkins at 10:51, but the Walleye killed it off without allowing a single shot for the Fuel. Halfway through the 16th minute, Toledo's Charlie Curti and Indy's Max Golod headed to their respective boxes with matching roughing minors following a scuffle behind the Walleye net. After pulling Mitchell Weeks for the extra man, the Fuel found themselves down by three after Eemil Viro, assisted by Seth Barton and Drew Worrad, found the empty Indy net. The Fuel made it 4-2 at 17:44 with a goal from Kirill Chaika, but Toledo held onto this two-goal lead until the end to take game two.

Speed Stats:

Five different Walleye skaters have picked up points in both playoff games for Toledo thus far. This includes Brandon Hawkins (1G, 2A), TJ Hensick (2A), Trenton Bliss (2G, 2A), Charlie Curti (2A), and Seth Barton (1G, 2A).

The Huntington Center filled up once again with a final paid figure of 8,308. This marks the 16th consecutive sellout for the Walleye.

Three Stars Sponsored by Local 245:

1) TOL - D. Worrad (1G, 1A)

2) TOL - J. Lethemon (34 SVS)

3) TOL - S. Barton (2A)

Up Next:

The Walleye will head to Indy for game three on Tuesday, April 25, at 7:05 p.m.

