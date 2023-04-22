Growlers Rout Thunder 7-1 in Game 3
April 22, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
The Newfoundland Growlers took a 2-1 series lead over the Adirondack Thunder thanks to a 7-1 Game Three win on Saturday evening at Cool Insuring Arena.
Isaac Johnson led the way offensively with a four point (2G, 2A) effort while Dryden McKay stopped all 11 shots he faced in the third and 32/33 overall to help Newfoundland hang on for a 7-1 victory.
Newfoundland host Adirondack on Tuesday night at 7pm for Game Four.
Three Stars:
1. NFL - I. Johnson
2. NFL - D. McKay
3. NFL - Z. O'Brien
