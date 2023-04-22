ECHL Transactions - April 22

Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, April 22, 2023:

Adirondack:

Add Ivan Chukarov, D activated from reserve

Delete Colin Long, F placed on reserve

Florida:

Add Zach Uens, D assigned from Charlotte by Florida (NHL)

Fort Wayne:

Add Marcus McIvor, D activated from reserve

Delete Tristan Pelletier, F placed on reserve

South Carolina:

Add Connor Hall, D activated from reserve

Add Jonny Evans, F activated from reserve

Delete Lawton Courtnall, F placed on reserve

Delete Ryan Scarfo, F placed on reserve

Toledo:

Add John Albert, F activated from reserve

Add Patrick McGrath, F activated from reserve

Delete Conlan Keenan, F placed on reserve

Delete Derek Daschke, D placed on reserve

