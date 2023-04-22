ECHL Transactions - April 22
April 22, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, April 22, 2023:
Adirondack:
Add Ivan Chukarov, D activated from reserve
Delete Colin Long, F placed on reserve
Florida:
Add Zach Uens, D assigned from Charlotte by Florida (NHL)
Fort Wayne:
Add Marcus McIvor, D activated from reserve
Delete Tristan Pelletier, F placed on reserve
South Carolina:
Add Connor Hall, D activated from reserve
Add Jonny Evans, F activated from reserve
Delete Lawton Courtnall, F placed on reserve
Delete Ryan Scarfo, F placed on reserve
Toledo:
Add John Albert, F activated from reserve
Add Patrick McGrath, F activated from reserve
Delete Conlan Keenan, F placed on reserve
Delete Derek Daschke, D placed on reserve
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 22, 2023
- ECHL Transactions - April 22 - ECHL
- Caporusso Caps Off Epic Comeback, 'Clones Take Game 1 in OT - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Grizzlies Win 3-2 to Take 2-0 Series Lead - Utah Grizzlies
- Royals Take Physical Game One Over Mariners On Gerard Game-Winning Goal - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.