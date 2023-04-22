Grizzlies Win 3-2 to Take 2-0 Series Lead

Boise, Idaho - The Utah Grizzlies got 29 key saves from Trent Miner and Kyle Mayhew had 1 goal and 1 assist to lead the Utah Grizzlies to a 3-2 win over the Idaho Steelheads. The Grizzlies lead the best of 7 Mountain Division Semifinals 2 games to 0.

Tarun Fizer got Utah on the board 16:54 into the contest on a power play goal from the left circle. Utah went 1 for 4 on the power play and 4 for 4 on the penalty kill. Utah led 1-0 after 1 period. Neither team scored in the second period. Idaho had 4 power plays in the second period and outshot Utah 15 to 7 in the middle frame.

Utah extended the lead to 2-0 early in the third period as Kyle Mayhew fired a shot from the left point and was redirected by a Steelhead into the back of the net. Mayhew had 1 goal and 1 assist in the contest. Idaho got on the board as Cody Haiskanen scored from the right wing 5:06 in. Utah scored a huge insurance goal as Dylan Fitze fired away from an empty net with 2:42 left in regulation. Idaho's Ty Pelton-Byce scored with 2:05 left to make things interesting. Utah held strong for the final 2 minutes to secure victory.

Utah goaltender Trent Miner saved 29 of 31 to secure the victory. Miner has saved 103 of 105 shots over his last 3 games. Idaho's Adam Scheel stopped 29 of 31 in the loss.

The series shifts to Maverik Center. Game 3 is on Wednesday night at 7:10 pm. Game 4 is on Friday night at 7:10 pm. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

3 stars

1. Ty Pelton-Byce (Idaho) - 1 goal, +1, 4 shots.

2. Cody Haiskanen (Idaho) - 1 goal, 3 shots.

3. Tarun Fizer (Utah) - 1 goal, 3 shots.

#1 Idaho Steelheads (58-11-3) vs. #4 Utah Grizzlies (35-33-4)

Game 1 - Utah 3 Idaho 0 - Trent Miner 43 save shutout. Jordan Martel had 1 goal and 1 assist. Dakota Raabe and Kyle Betts each scored a goal. Idaho outshot Utah 43 to 24. Utah was 0 for 2 on the power play and 4 for 4 on the penalty kill.

Game 2 - Utah 3 Idaho 2 - Tarun Fizer, Kyle Mayhew and Dylan Fitze each scored a goal for Utah. Utah outshot Idaho 32 to 31.

Game 3 - Wednesday, April 26 at 7:10 p.m. MT at Utah

Game 4 - Friday, April 28 at 7:10 p.m. MT at Utah

Game 5 - Saturday, April 29 at 7:10 p.m. MT at Utah (If Necessary)

Game 6 - Monday, May 1 at 7:10 p.m. MT at Idaho (If Necessary)

Game 7 - Tuesday, May 2 at 7:10 p.m. MT at Idaho (If Necessary)

