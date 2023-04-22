Growlers Down Thunder in Game Three, 7-1

GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder dropped Game 3 at Cool Insuring Arena to the Newfoundland Growlers on Saturday night, 7-1. With the win, Newfoundland took a 2-1 series lead.

The Growlers scored three times in the first period to take a 3-0 advantage. Nolan Walker opened the scoring 9:22 into the game with his second of the playoffs. Assists were given to Brennan Kapcheck and Jonny Tychonick.

Todd Skirving tapped in a power-play goal and Zach O'Brien added to the lead at 15:14 to give the Growlers a 3-0 lead after 20 minutes. Newfoundland held a 14-10 shot advantage.

Newfoundland added three more goals in the second period as Isaac Johnson put in his first and second of the playoffs at 1:07 and 6:27. Michael Joyaux forced a goaltending with his second of the playoffs at 13:17 of period two for a 6-0 lead. After the goal, Mike Robinson replaced Jake Theut in net.

Patrick Grasso got the Thunder on the board with first of the series late in the second, however, the Growlers scored again to take a 7-1 lead into the third period.

That score held up as the final.

The Thunder hit the road for Game 4 on Tuesday, April 25 against the Newfoundland Growlers.

