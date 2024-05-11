Toglia's Blast Not Enough as Isotopes Fall, 9-3

Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







El Paso, TX - Michael Toglia walloped a three-run homer in the top of the first inning, but that proved to be the extend of Albuquerque's offense. The Isotopes recorded just a trio of hits after the opening frame, and host El Paso cruised to a 9-3 victory Saturday night.

Topes Scope: - Toglia has gone deep four times in this series, twice from each side of the plate. He also has eight runs batted in over the last four contests. Additionally, it was Albuquerque's first three-run home run since Jimmy Herron on Sept. 17, 2023 at El Paso.

- Sam Hilliard tripled as part of a 2-for-4 evening. His 15 multi-hit games are tied with Coco Montes for the team lead.

- Drew Romo collected his 12th multi-hit performance of the campaign with a pair of singles. Romo is slashing .419/.422/.616 with nine doubles, a triple, two homers and 14 RBI over his last 21 contests.

- Toglia's homer extended the Isotopes streak with at least one extra-base hit to 62 consecutive games, dating back to Aug. 29, 2023 at Sacramento. It is the fifth-longest stretch in club history.

- The Isotopes have been held to a pair of walks in three consecutive games, the first time they have registered two or fewer in three-straight since Aug. 12-15, 2023 at Round Rock and vs. El Paso.

- Albuquerque recorded two or fewer extra-base hits for the eighth time this season, and second game in a row.

- The Isotopes snapped a seven-game streak of their opponent scoring first, including six contests allowing runs in the opening frame.

- Thomas Ponticelli allowed four hits and four runs in 1.2 innings, while walking five and not striking out a batter. It was his fourth time with at least a quartet of free passes. Ponticelli's walk/strikeout ratio for the season is well over 2:1 (28 BB/11 K).

- Ponticelli walked Brett Sullivan with the bases loaded in the second, Albuquerque's 10th issued in that situation in 2024. It is third-most in Triple-A behind Louisville (11) and Syracuse (13).

- Chihuahuas starter Jackson Wolf became the seventh opposing hurler to complete six innings against Albuquerque this season, with all but one occurrence coming this month.

- Grant Lavigne committed a fielding error at first base, his 10th miscue of the season which is tied with Buffalo's Orelvis Martinez for most among all Triple-A players.

- Aaron Schunk and Connor Kaiser were both caught stealing, Albuquerque's first time being nabbed twice on the basepaths in the same contest since Sept. 23, 2023 vs. Oklahoma City.

- El Paso's four-run second inning marked the 27th time Isotopes pitching has allowed at least four tallies in a frame this year.

On Deck: Albuquerque will look to split the series in a Mother's Day noon matinee. Right-handed pitcher Tyler Danish is slated to start for the Isotopes against El Paso right-hander Jackson Wolf. It is the same matchup on the mound as Tuesday's opener, won by the Chihuahuas 15-5.

Pacific Coast League Stories from May 11, 2024

