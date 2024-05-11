Chihuahuas Earn 9-3 Win over El Paso

May 11, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







El Paso starter Jackson Wolf allowed three runs in six innings in the Chihuahuas' 9-3 win over the Albuquerque Isotopes Saturday night at Southwest University Park. It was the Chihuahuas' second consecutive win and their third win in the first five games of the series.

It was Wolf's third strong start of the homestand. He's allowed only four earned runs in 17 innings during the Chihuahuas' current 12-game homestand. El Paso relievers Alek Jacob, Austin Davis and Nick Hernandez all pitched scoreless outings. The Chihuahuas haven't allowed any runs in their last eight relief appearances.

Brett Sullivan and Eguy Rosario both homered for El Paso. It was Sullivan's third home run of the series and Rosario's first homer since being optioned to El Paso by San Diego. Tim Locastro went 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI for El Paso and leads the Pacific Coast League in on-base percentage (.468). Cal Mitchell went 2-for-3 with two doubles, a walk and two RBIs for the Chihuahuas.

Box Score: Gameday: Isotopes 3, Chihuahuas 9 Final Score (05/11/2024) (milb.com)

Team Records: Albuquerque (11-27), El Paso (17-21)

Next Game: Sunday at 12:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Albuquerque RHP Tyler Danish (0-2, 11.12) vs. El Paso RHP Gabe Mosser (0-1, 9.75). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

