Gordon Spins 5.1 Frames as Space Cowboys Stifle OKC

May 11, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

SUGAR LAND, TX - A quartet of excellent outings from their pitching staff buoyed the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (25-13) as they took down the Oklahoma City Baseball Club (22-16) 3-1 on Saturday night at Constellation Field. [?Folder icon] Highlights of tonight's game can be found here .

With runners on the corners in the bottom of the first, César Salazar rocketed a pitch from Oklahoma City's RHP Jesse Hahn (L, 1-1) down the right-field line, allowing Jesús Bastidas and Pedro León to race home and give Sugar Land the early 2-0 lead. Oklahoma City would get one back on an RBI single from Jonathan Araúz in the top of the fourth inning.

Cooper Hummel added another run for Sugar Land on a line-drive homer just over the scoreboard in left field in the fifth. The solo blast added to his torrid May, where he's hitting .379 in nine games with 11 hits, eight runs and two home runs with six RBIs and eight walks. Hummel has also extended his hitting streak to eight games and his on-base streak to 14 games.

RHP Wander Suero (S, 5) came on in the ninth to close the game out where, despite allowing two runners to reach, Suero got the game-winning run to fly out to center to preserve Sugar Land's 3-1 victory. Suero's fifth save ties the Pacific Coast League lead for the most saves this season.

Sugar Land's starter LHP Colton Gordon (W, 1-0) pitched 5.1 innings, the most for a starting pitcher in this series, while only allowing one run and earning his first win in his home debut for the season. RHP Conner Greene (H, 1) and RHP Luis Contreras (H, 2) kept the Oklahoma City hitters quiet, not allowing a baserunner in 2.2 combined innings while punching out four batters. The combination of Gordon, Greene and Contreras retired 13 consecutive batters from the fourth through the eighth inning.

The Space Cowboys complete their series against the Oklahoma City Baseball Club Sunday afternoon at Constellation Field. RHP José Urquidy (NR) will begin a rehab assignment opposite RHP Landon Knack (1-1, 3.48) for a 2:05 pm CT first pitch. The game can be heard on ESPN 92.5 FM or online here and seen on MiLB.TV, MLB.TV or Bally Live.

