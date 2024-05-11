OKC Baseball Club Downed by Space cowboys, 3-1

May 11, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Baseball Club News Release







The Oklahoma City Baseball Club surrendered just three hits but were unable to get the bats going as they fell, 3-1, to the Sugar Land Space Cowboys Saturday night at Constellation Field. Sugar Land (25-13) got out to an early 2-0 lead after a two-run double by César Salazar in the first inning. Oklahoma City (22-16) got on the board with a RBI single from Jonathan Araúz in the fourth inning, making it 2-1. Cooper Hummel then put Sugar Land up 3-1 with a solo home run in the fifth inning. OKC had the tying runs in scoring position with two outs in the ninth inning, but Wander Suero was able to get Araúz to fly out to end the game.

Of Note: -Oklahoma City lost consecutive games to Sugar Land for the first time since Aug. 23-24, 2021. The teams had met 51 times between then and Friday, with OKC going 36-15 over that stretch.

-Austin Gauthier went 3-for-4 with the only extra-base hit and multi-hit game of the night for OKC. Gauthier is batting .474 (9-for-23) with a home run, three doubles and four walks across five games with OKC.

-Relief pitcher Michael Flynn struck out five of the eight batters he faced between the fifth and sixth innings, tying his season high in strikeouts.

-Saturday marked third time this season the OKC pitching staff allowed three or fewer hits in a game, including the second time in the last seven games.

-Oklahoma City went just 2-for-13 with runners on base and 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position.

Next Up: Oklahoma City looks to avoid losing the series when they meet the Space Cowboys at 2:05 p.m. Sunday at Constellation Field. Live radio coverage of each OKC Baseball Club game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from May 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.