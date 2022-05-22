Toglia Homers from Both Sides of Plate, Decolati Delivers with 2 RBI Hit as Yard Goats Take Five of Six in Bowie

Bowie, MD - First Baseman Michael Toglia homered from both sides of the plate, and outfielder Niko Decolati cracked a go-ahead two-run single in the eighth inning leading the Hartford Yard Goats to a come from behind victory against the Bowie Baysox on Sunday afternoon at Prince George's Stadium in Maryland. Hartford trailed 4-0 after three innings and 5-2 in the seventh before making a run, and taking five of six games in a series for the first time this season. PJ Poulin came in and retired Gunnar Henderson with two on in the eighth inning and worked a perfect ninth for his second save. Fineas Del Bonta-Smith pitched a scoreless seventh inning to earn his first Double-A victory. The Yard Goats have won six of their last seven games and start a six-game series in Richmond, Virginia on Tuesday.

The Baysox scored the first four runs of the game against Yard Goats starter Noah Davis who defeated Bowie on Tuesday. Hudson Haskin hit a two-out two-run homer in the first inning and Jordan Westburg cranked a two-run homer in the third lifting Bowie to a 4-0 lead early.

The Yard Goats got on the board in the fourth inning as Ezequiel Tovar led off with a single and Michael Toglia followed with a long home run to right field, making it a 4-2 game. The Baysox got a run back in the bottom of the inning as Zach Watson hit a solo home run and it was 5-2.

Hartford took the lead with a four-run rally in the seventh inning against the Bowie bullpen. Isaac Collins belted an RBI double, scoring Niko Decolati to make it 5-3. Then with two outs, Michael Toglia smashed a three-run homer, his second of the day, putting the Yard Goats ahead 6-5. However, the Baysox scored two runs in the bottom of the inning to regain the lead at 7-6.

The Yard Goats offense continued to pound away in the eighth inning. Aaron Schunk led off with a single and Willie MacIver walked. Both advanced into scoring position on Jack Blomgren's sacrifice fly. Decolati followed with a two-run single putting Hartford in from 8-7. Bowie threatened in the bottom of the eight but PJ Poulin came in and retired Gunnar Henderson with runners on base and then worked a perfect ninth.

The Yard Goats start the second leg of a two-city 12-game road trip on Tuesday in Richmond, Virginia against the Giants affiliate. RHP Karl Kauffmann will start for the Yard Goats and RHP Matt Frisbee will start for the Flying Squirrels. The game will be broadcast on Newsradio 1410 WPOP. The Yard Goats return to Dunkin' Donuts Park on Tuesday, May 31st at 7:05 to host the Phillies affiliate, the Reading Fightin Phils.

Final: Hartford 8, Bowie 7

WP: Fineas Del Bonta Smith (1-0)

LP: Morgan McSweeney (1-2)

T- 2:46

A- 1,419

