May 22, 2022 Sea Dogs Game Notes

May 22, 2022 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release







SEA DOGS SHUTOUT SENATORS - The Portland Sea Dogs beat the Harrisburg Senators yesterday afternoon, 4-0 at Hadlock Field. The Sea Dogs took the lead in the bottom of the third inning against Senators starter Franklyn Kilome. Izzy Wilson led off with a walk and stole second base. Elih Marrero took a base hit to right, moving Wilson to third. Nick Sogard brought in Wilson with a groundout to third, gaining the lead 1-0. Devlin Granberg kept things moving with a double, bringing in Marrero, expanding the lead to 2-0. Pedro Castellanos followed with a double of his own, scoring Granberg, making it a 3-0 advantage. Portland added another run in the bottom of the fifth with Harrisburg reliever Alberto Guerrero on the bump. With two outs, Granberg singled to left. Castellanos brought him in with his second double of the day, increasing the Sea Dogs lead to 4-0.

DYLAN SPACKE SHINES - RHP Dylan Spacke made his second start of the year yesterday. He tossed 4.0 shutout innings and allowed just four hits. Spacke kept the Senators at bay and did not issue a free pass while striking out four. He now has a 2.41 ERA.

BULLPEN COMES THROUGH - Zach Bryant, Frank German, Jacob Wallace and Oddanier Mosqueda combined for 5.0 shutout innings in yesterday's victory. They did not allow a hit until the ninth inning. Bryant pitched 1.2 innings without allowing a hit while walking two and striking out one. German finished the sixth inning, striking out Justin Connell. Jacob Wallace walked three to load the bases in the seventh inning, but was able to get out of the jam without allowing a run. Mosqueda pitched the eighth and ninth innings allowing a double in the ninth inning, but completed the shutout while striking out four.

ONE, TWO PUNCH - Devlin Granberg and Pedro Castellanos combined to go five-for-eight with two runs and three RBI. Granberg was batting third and was able to score on two doubles by Pedro Castellanos, the very next hitter. He scored in the third and fifth innings. Castellanos extended his hitting streak to 12 games with his hits yesterday. Granberg is now batting .320 for the Sea Dogs with a .450 OBP.

SERIES FINALES - The Sea Dogs have only won one series finale all season. The lone victory came at Hadlock Field on April 24th against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, 13-5.

THIS DATE IN SEA DOGS HISTORY - May 22, 2014: Mookie Betts hits a walk-off 2-run triple in the ninth inning, rallying the Sea Dogs to a 6-5 win over the Binghamton Mets...Betts reached base five times (4 walks and a triple).

PITCHING MATCHUP - LHP Chris Murphy will start today for the Sea Dogs. He has made two starts against the Senators and has 1-0 record and 2.70 ERA. Murphy has tossed 10.0 innings allowing three runs on eight hits while walking one and striking out 12. He has limited Harrisburg hitters to a .218 batting average and has not allowed a home run. Murphy's last start was Tuesday and he tossed 5.0 innings allowing one run on three hits while walking one and striking out six.

