Pries and Schneemann Combine to Drive in Six as Ducks Power Past Rumble Ponies 9-6 in Rain Shortened Game

May 22, 2022 - Eastern League (EL) - Akron RubberDucks News Release







Micah Pries and Daniel Schneemann's big games help the Akron RubberDucks power past the Binghamton Rumble Ponies 9-6 in a rain shortened eight innings on Sunday afternoon at Mirabito Stadium.

Turning Point

After falling behind 2-0 in the first, Akron answered back quickly in the top of the second. Daniel Schneemann got the offense going by doubling home Jose Tena to make it 2-1 Binghamton. A batter later, Micah Pries launched a two-run home run just under the video board beyond the right field wall to put Akron up 3-2.

Mound Presence

Xzavion Curry worked around trouble throughout his start as Binghamton put a runner on base against him each inning. In total, Curry tossed four and two thirds' innings allowing four runs on four hits while striking out one. Kevin Coulter followed with an inning and third allowing a run. Jared Janczak tossed a scoreless inning. Kyle Marman got the first two outs of the eighth inning before allowing an RBI double. After the double, the umpires called for the tarp and the game did not resume.

Duck Tales

Akron added onto the lead in the third inning when Will Brennan doubled home George Valera to make it 4-2 RubberDucks. After Binghamton drew a run closer in the bottom of the third, Bo Naylor launched a solo home run in the fourth to make it 5-3 Akron. Schneemann launched a solo home run of his own in the sixth to make it 6-4 Ducks. With the Rumble Ponies drawing closer again, Pries tripled home Tena and Schneemann in the eighth inning to make it 8-5 Ducks. Pries came home on a wild pitch two batters later to make it 9-5 Akron.

Notebook

Brennan's RBI double was his 37th RBI of the year, which is fifth most in all of MiLB and is as many as MLB's RBI leaders Jose Ramirez and Pete Alonzo...Schneemann is now 6-for-18 with two home runs and five RBI on Sunday games...Game Time: 2:43 (0:28) ...Attendance: 1,228.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will have Monday off before returning to Canal Park to begin a six-game series with the New Hampshire Fisher Cats on Tuesday, May 24 at 11:05 a.m. The game broadcast, powered by FirstEnergy, is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on MiLB.TV. Tickets for all RubberDucks home games, are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from May 22, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.