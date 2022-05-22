Ponies Fall in Series Finale to 'Ducks

May 22, 2022 - Eastern League (EL) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







BINGHAMTON, NY - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (12-26) dropped the series finale 9-6 against the Akron RubberDucks in a rain-shortened game Sunday afternoon at Mirabito Stadium.

Ronny Mauricio got the scoring started with a two-run blast to right off Akron starter Xzavion Curry in the first, putting the Ponies ahead 2-0. It was Mauricio's sixth home run of the year.

Akron (23-16) responded with three runs in the second, all with two outs, as Daniel Schneemann laced an RBI double and Micah Pries launched a two-run shot off Ponies starter Jesus Vargas (0-1), giving the 'Ducks a 3-2 lead.

Will Brennan's league leading 37th RBI on a double increased the Akron lead to 4-2. Mauricio hit a sacrifice fly to make it 4-3 and Bo Naylor hit a solo homer pushing the lead back to two.

Mauricio's fourth RBI of the afternoon came on a double in the fifth propelling the Ponies back to within one at 5-4.

Schneemann added another RBI with a solo shot making it 6-4 Akron in the sixth. Binghamton then responded on a Hayden Senger RBI single.

Micah Pries hit a two-run triple and three eighth inning runs put the 'Ducks ahead 9-5. Pries finished the afternoon with four RBI.

Matt Winaker notched an RBI double in the eighth and the game was called shortly after.

The Ponies will begin a series in Reading against the Reading Fightin' Phils Tuesday morning at 11:00 AM. Pregame coverage will start at 10:45 AM on CBS Sports Radio 1360.

POSTGAME NOTES: Mauricio tallied his fourth-straight game with an RBI in a 2-4 and four RBI performance... Wyatt Young went 2-3 and reached base three times.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from May 22, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.