Hartford Bests Bowie Late on Sunday Afternoon

BOWIE, MD - The Bowie Baysox fell just short again on Sunday afternoon, dropping the finale of their series with the Hartford Yard Goats 8-7. Bowie used three home runs to take an early lead, but a late attack on Bowie's bullpen led to a heartbreak from Hartford.

The Baysox came out firing, getting three consecutive hits in the first inning. The highlight of the inning was Hudson Haskin's two-run home run to get Bowie off to an early 2-0 lead. Things didn't end there, as Jordan Westburg joined the party in the third, hitting a two-run shot of his own, giving the Baysox a commanding 4-0 lead. In the fourth, Hartford made it a two-run game, but Zach Watson's second home run of the season extended the lead to three. After falling behind in the seventh, Bowie locked in, drawing three straight walks to open the seventh. From there, Hudson Haskin's sacrifice fly and JD Mundy's single helped the Baysox retake the lead.

Ryan Watson took the mound for Bowie and was close to perfect through three. Through the first three innings Hunter Stovall's third inning single was the only misstep in Watson's outing, having retired the other nine batters he faced. The fourth inning didn't go as well, as Watson allowed a two-run home run to put the Yard Goats on the board. Watson was able to make it through the fourth without allowing any more runs and was pulled in the beginning of the fifth. Ryan Conroy came into the game in the fifth and through two innings, didn't allow any hits or runs. After Conroy, Easton Lucas came into the game. In the seventh Lucas allowed four runs to give the Yard Goats their first lead of the game. In the eighth, Morgan McSweeney came into the game. He allowed two runs to let Hartford take the lead for the second time in the game. In the ninth, Nolan Hoffman was brought in to close. He retired three straight batters, but his efforts were ultimately not rewarded.

For Hartford, it was Michael Toglia who stole the show, hitting two home runs and being responsible for four of the Yard Goats eight runs. Isaac Collins and Willie MacIver both added in extra base hits and the team as a whole tallied 9 hits. Noah Davis started the game for Hartford, allowing five runs in five innings. Through the next four, Hartford's relievers combined to only allow two runs.

Bowie drops their ninth game of their last ten and fall to 14-23 on the season. The team looks to turn things around when they kick off their series against the Erie Seawolves on Tuesday. First pitch of that series is scheduled for 6:35 PM.

