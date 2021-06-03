TJ Shook Placed on Carolina Injured List
June 3, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Carolina Mudcats News Release
ZEBULON - The Milwaukee Brewers announced a series of roster transactions today with one affecting the Carolina Mudcats active roster. The moves included the placement of RHP TJ Shook on the injured list as of 6/2/21.
The Mudcats roster is currently at 28 active players with four on the injured list.
In summary:
6/3: RHP TJ Shook placed on injured list, retroactive to 6/2/21.
The Carolina Mudcats are the official Low-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. First established in 1991, the two-time Southern League Champion Mudcats are in their 31st consecutive season of baseball at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, N.C. The Mudcats are owned and operated by the Milwaukee Brewers.
