Down East Wood Ducks Game Notes - 06/03 at Carolina

After last night's rainout, the Down East Wood Ducks prepare for a doubleheader with the Carolina Mudcats starting at 5:00 p.m. Down East will send RHP Wyatt Sparks (0-0, 4.60) to the mound in game one against Mudcats RHP Justin Bullock (1-1, 1.80). For game two it will be RHP Gavin Collyer (1-0, 5.07) on the mound for the Wood Ducks and Carolina will counter with RHP Jhoan Cruz (2-1, 6.43)

Wood Ducks Snap Mudcats' Win Streak: Thanks to a breakout game from Thomas Saggese, who finished with three hits and two RBI, the Down East Wood Ducks defeated the Carolina Mudcats 4-3 Tuesday night to snap their six-game win streak. Tonight marks the seventh time that these two teams have faced each other and the final score was decided by two runs or fewer.

SWINGIN SAGGESE: Thomas Saggese had a breakout game for the Wood Ducks on Tuesday. After going hitless in his first two games at Grainger Stadium, he picked right back up with three hits, including a homerun on 6/1 at Carolina. Saggese is fitting right in with Down East as the team does more damage on the road, than at home. He's batting .750 on the road with two extra base hits (double & HR) with two RBI.

RUN FORREST! RUN!: Being fast and loose on the base paths has been the secret to their success. When the Wood Ducks steal a base they are 16-4 on the season. Down East currently has 49 stolen bases on the season which puts them at the top of the Low-A East. Evan Carter and Jayce Easley have been the busiest runners on base, combining for 21 of the team's 49 swiped bags. Carter has 11 on the season and Easley has 10. Jayce also has the most stolen bases in one game (3) which happened on 5/15 vs. Carolina.

TAKIN' CARE OF BUSINESS: The bullpen has been heavily relied upon for the Wood Ducks through the first 25 games. Collectively, the pitching staff has thrown 219.1 innings but the bullpen has done most of the heavy lifting with 123.1 innings compared to the starting rotation 96 innings. The Wood Ducks bullpen has pitched to a 2.11 ERA this season with 169 strikeouts.

