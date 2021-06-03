FredNats Run Wild in 6-2 Win

June 3, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Fredericksburg Nationals News Release







FREDERICKSBURG, VA - The Fredericksburg Nationals flashed their speed and established a new team record on Thursday night, stealing nine bases in nine attempts as they defeated the Delmarva Shorebirds 6-2.

Though they had to wait out a 59-minute rain delay to start the night, the FredNats picked up their first win over the Shorebirds in nine tries and also won their second home game of the season.

The "small ball" approach took hold right away in the first, as Jeremy De La Rosa and Telmito Agustin drew one-out walks against Shorebirds starter Houston Roth (L, 0-1). The pair executed a double steal, and De La Rosa scored on a throwing error from Delmarva catcher Jordan Cannon. Ricardo Méndez followed with an RBI single to give the FredNats a 2-0 lead.

Geraldi Diaz doubled in the second, and Viandel Peña singled him home for a 3-0 lead. Delmarva drew a bases-loaded walk in the fourth as Alfonso Hernández (W, 1-1) struggled with his command, but the FredNats lefty buckled down to leave the bases full and pitch 5.0 innings of one-run ball to earn his first win.

The FredNats doubled their total with a three-run fifth, stealing three more bases and getting RBI singles from Agustin and Méndez. Davis Moore and Amos Willingham combined to pitch 4.0 innings of one-run relief, sending the FredNats to their first June victory.

The FredNats continue their series against the Shorebirds on Friday night. First pitch from FredNats Ballpark is scheduled for 7:05, with FredNats On Deck beginning at 6:50 on the FredNats Baseball Network.

The Fredericksburg Nationals are a minor league affiliate of the Washington Nationals in the Low-A East League. They are playing their inaugural 2021 season at the brand new, state-of-the-art FredNats Ballpark located at 42 Jackie Robinson Way next to the Fredericksburg Expo & Convention Center in Fredericksburg, Virginia. Stay up to date with the team online at www.frednats.com and follow the Fredericksburg Nationals on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @FXBGNats.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A East League message board...





Low-A East League Stories from June 3, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.