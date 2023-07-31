TJ Lang Appearance Is Set for Wednesday, August 2 at LMCU Ballpark

What: Former Detroit Lion, TJ Lang, will hold an autograph signing session at LMCU Ballpark.

When: Wednesday, June 21 from 5:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Why:The West Michigan Whitecaps promotion Made in Michigan Wednesday - is for former celebrity athletes who either played in Michigan or were born in Michigan, to greet fans and sign autographs.

TJ Lang

TJ Lang, a native of Royal Oak, Michigan, played for ten seasons in the NFL. He was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the fourth round of the 2009 NFL Draft and spent eight seasons with the team, earning Pro Bowl honors in 2016 and 2017. Lang also played for the Detroit Lions for two seasons before retiring in 2019 due to injuries. Known for his versatility and toughness on the field, Lang was widely respected by coaches and teammates for his leadership and work ethic. After his football career, Lang served in various roles for the Lions Radio Network. Off the field, he has been involved in multiple charitable initiatives, including supporting military veterans and promoting education.

The first 1,000 fans through the gates receive a Whitecaps iridescent tote bag.

