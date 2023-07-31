Dayton Dragons Upcoming Homestand Preview

July 31, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release







Tuesday, August 1, 2023 - Sunday, August 6, 2023

Day Air Ballpark, in the heart of the Water Street District | Dayton, Ohio

Dayton Dragons (Cincinnati Reds) vs. Beloit Sky Carp (Miami Marlins)

GAME, RADIO, AND TV BROADCAST SCHEDULE

- Tuesday, August 1 at 7:05 PM

- Wednesday, August 2 at 7:05 PM

- Thursday, August 3 at 7:05 PM

- Friday, August 4 at 7:05 PM*

- Saturday, August 5 at 7:05 PM*

- Sunday, August 6 at 1:05 PM

All games are broadcast on Fox Sports 980 WONE and HD Radio on 104.7 WTUE HD 2. Streaming is also available via the Dragons website and the Dayton Dragons App, available on Apple and Google Play Store.

*The games on Friday and Saturday will be televised on Dayton's CW (WBDT-TV). Fans can tune in on cable channels 13 and 1013, Direct TV and DISH Network Channel 26, and over the air channel 26.1. Hutch Konerman, long time Dayton television sports reporter, will serve as the color commentator on Friday. Mike Vander Woude will handle the color commentator duties for Saturday's game.

TICKETS

Hundreds of stadium tickets and lawn tickets are available. The Dragons current sellout streak is at 1,489 games but, the community's help is needed to keep it going. Single game tickets are available for fans to purchase. Tickets for each day can be found online at daytondragons.com.

For those looking for family plans as students return to school, the team has created a value-packed ticket package. Save on a "Back to School" package that comes at 50% off a stadium seat and provides $5 in baseball bucks to spend on concessions, 20% off in the Dragons Den Team Store while at the ballpark, and a Dragons bobblehead for your group. To receive this discount, fans are encouraged to use unlock code "FUN" at checkout online or call the Dragons at (937) 228-2287 to redeem via phone.

DRAGONS ON THE FIELD

Here are the scheduled Dragons starting pitchers:

- Tuesday: Kevin Abel

- Wednesday: Chris McElvain

- Thursday: Jose Acuna

- Friday: Hunter Parks

- Saturday: Chase Petty

- Sunday: Carson Rudd

Team update: The Dragons roster is headlined by Edwin Arroyo, a shortstop who is currently ranked as the Reds #2 prospect by MLB.com. Arroyo, age 19, is the youngest position player in the MWL among players with at least 100 AB. Dragons starting pitcher Chase Petty is currently ranked as the Reds #5 prospect by MLB.com. Petty, age 20, is the third youngest pitcher in the MWL with at least 20 innings. Other Dragons players currently ranked among the Reds top-30 prospects by MLB.com include outfielder Jay Allen II (#8 prospect), outfielder Austin Hendrick (#17 prospect), and second baseman Tyler Callihan (#26 prospect).

DRAGONS ENTERTAINMENT

- Tuesday, August 1

National Anthem Performer: Miami Shelby Melody Men

- Wednesday, August 2

National Anthem Performer: Austin Rismiller

Princess Jade

- Thursday, August 3

National Anthem Performer: The Nelons

Dragons Present: The Nelons

4 Paws on the plaza pre-game.

- Friday, August 4

National Anthem Performer: Sarah Durham

Honor Guard: 445 Aeromedical Staging Squadron at WPAFB

ASL Interpreter for anthem: MSgt Michelle Lee, WPAFB

Dragons Present: Troy Christian Marching Band

Chalk Artist

- Saturday, August 5

National Anthem Performer: Ryan & Rose Band

Honor Guard: USNSCC

- Sunday, August 6

National Anthem Performer: Velocity Quarter

Humane Society of Greater Dayton on the plaza pre-game.

DRAGONS IN THE COMMUNITY

Tuesday, August 1: The Dragons Community All Star Program, presented by Flying Ace Express Car Wash, will honor "On Our Sleeves" for their efforts to provide a safe space for the children in their program to express themselves. The Dragons Community All-Star Program honors individuals who have gone above and beyond to improve the quality of life in the Miami Valley. They could be firefighters or police officers, doctors or good Samaritans. Learn more and nominate at daytondragons.com/communityallstar.

Every Tuesday, when the Dragons play at home, Penn Station helps keep the summer rolling with a Penn Station Buy One Get One Coupon on sandwiches, redeemable Tuesday through Sunday at participating locations. Find your Penn Station location and download the coupon at daytondragons.com/pennstation.

The Dayton Dragons 50/50 Raffle has started once again! The raffle began on Thursday, July 27 and will run through the upcoming Dragons homestand. With a rolling jackpot starting at $2,500, the winning ticket will be drawn during the Dragons game on Sunday, August 6.

Fifty percent of the total pot will go to the winner and the other fifty percent of net proceeds will go to The Dayton Dragons Foundation. Raffle tickets are now available online at daytondragons5050.com and can be purchased at upcoming Dragons games between July 27 and August 6.

$5.00 receives Three (3) Raffle Tickets; or

$10.00 receives Ten (10) Raffle Tickets; or

$20.00 receives Forty (40) Raffle Tickets; or

$40.00 receives One Hundred (100) Raffle Tickets

Wednesday, August 2: The Dragons Celebrate Dayton program, presented by Sinclair College, will feature new American citizens for a Naturalization Ceremony on the field during the game.

Friday, August 4: Make sure to swing by the Great Clips Fun Zone, located in centerfield behind the batter's eye. Great Clips Fun Zone is open Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays all season long and is only $10 for 15 Plays. For more information visit daytondragons.com/funzone.

The Dragons will debut their "Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond" logo on Friday night's jerseys. Fans can expect to see superheroes on the plaza before the game including Black Panther and Spiderman.

Saturday, August 5: Saturday, August 5, is a special Dave's Single Saturday, presented by Wendy's! If the Dragons hit 5 singles during Saturday's game, every fan will receive a Dave's Single BOGO coupon.

Dragons Baseball Buddies, presented by Kroger, will be taking the field with Dragons players before the game. Baseball Buddies receive a replica Dragons jersey, hat, tickets to the game, and a bag full of Dragons goodies. Fans can sign-up online at daytondragons.com/buddies.

Don't miss any of the incredible Dragons Post-Game Fireworks show, presented by Tipico Sportsbook, this season at Day Air Ballpark. Only one show remains this season, the final date to see the fireworks is on Friday, September 8.

Make sure to swing by the Great Clips Fun Zone, located in centerfield behind the batter's eye. Great Clips Fun Zone is open Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays all season long and is only $10 for 15 Plays. For more information visit daytondragons.com/funzone.

Sunday, August 6: The Dayton Dragons will be honoring their fourth Veteran of the 2023 season with the Dragons Veteran Salute program, presented by CareSource Military & Veterans™. Nick Freisthler enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in 1999. He retired after 22 years of service as a Gunnery Sergeant and received a Purple Heart among many other medals and awards. To nominate a veteran, visit daytondragons.com/veteransalute.

Sunday, August 6 is a Dragons Friends and Family Game, presented by Wendy's, at Day Air Ballpark. Get a Dragons ticket, Wendy's Biggie Bag meal voucher, and Dragons hat for only $10. Available for purchase online at daytondragons.com/friends or by calling the Dragons box office at (937) 228-2287.

Dragons Baseball Buddies, presented by Kroger, will be taking the field with Dragons players before the game. Baseball Buddies receive a replica Dragons jersey, hat, tickets to the game, and a bag full of Dragons goodies. Fans can sign-up online at daytondragons.com/buddies.

Make sure to swing by the Great Clips Fun Zone, located in centerfield behind the batter's eye. Great Clips Fun Zone is open Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays all season long and is only $10 for 15 Plays. For more information visit daytondragons.com/funzone.

Post-Game Kids Run the Bases, presented by Graeter's Ice Cream, kids can join Heater, Gem, and the Green Team on a lap around the bases after the game. Kids who participate will receive a Greater's Ice Cream coupon. For more information, visit daytondragons.com/kidsrunthebases.

