Edwin Jimenez Named Midwest League Pitcher of the Week

GRAND CHUTE, WI - Edwin Jimenez took a no-hitter into the eighth inning on Sunday afternoon at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium to pick up the win for the Wisconsin Timber Rattler in a 4-0 victory over the Cedar Rapids Kernels. His performance allowed him to pick up another win on Monday when he was named the Midwest League Pitcher of the Week. Jimenez is the first Rattler to win a weekly award from Minor League Baseball this season.

Jimenez walked three and struck out ten over his first seven innings without allowing a hit on Sunday. The right-hander from Caracas, Venezuela got the first out of the eighth inning before giving up a single to left to end the no-hit bid after 90 pitches - 62 strikes. Jimenez matched his professional single-game high for strikeouts and set a new single-game high for innings pitched with 7-1/3 innings.

Jimenez became the first Timber Rattlers starting pitcher to record an out in the eighth inning since the High-A Era of the franchise started in 2021. He was also the first Wisconsin pitcher to have ten strikeouts in a game during the 2023 season.

