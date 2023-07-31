Beloit's Two-Run 10th Inning Snaps Lake County's Three-Game Winning Streak in Series Finale

EASTLAKE, Ohio - In the finale of a six-game series, the Lake County Captains (15-15, 46-49) fell to the Beloit Sky Carp (15-15, 42-53) by a final score of 7-5 in 10 innings on Sunday afternoon at Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake.

This defeat snaps a three-game winning streak, which was tied for Lake County's longest this season, and third extra-inning loss in eight such games.

In the top of the 10th inning, back-to-back RBI doubles from Beloit's Torin Montgomery and Zach Zubia put the Sky Carp ahead 7-5, a lead they would not relinquish. A single from Junior Sanquintin put the winning run at the plate, but Zac Fascia popped out to the catcher in foul territory to end the game.

Beloit led 3-0 through the game's first two-and-a-half innings. Captains starting pitcher Reid Johnston, who made his first start in 12 days, allowed an RBI groundout in the top of the 1st inning, and a two-run double in the top of the 2nd inning. The right-hander pitched 3 innings, his fewest since April 26th, allowing 4 hits, 3 earned runs, and a season-low one walk (tied), while throwing a career-low one strikeout (tied) in 63 pitches (37 strikes).

Lake County tied the game with three runs across the 2nd and 3rd innings. In the home half of the 2nd frame, Junior Sanquintin hit an RBI single to make the score 3-1. Then, one inning later, a triple from Jake Fox, Cleveland's No. 7 prospect according to MLB.com, set up an RBI groundout from Milan Tolentino, Cleveland's No. 18 prospect according to MLB.com, which made it a 3-2 game.

Fox finished the game a perfect 4-for-4 at the plate, tying his career-high of four hits and extending his hitting streak to 10 games. Tolentino also extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a single in the bottom of the 6th inning.

Joe Donovan eventually hit a two-out RBI single in the inning to tie the game through three frames and extend his on-base streak to 14 games. Two innings later, the 24-year-old hit his second RBI single of the game, giving the Captains their only lead of the game at 4-3. Donovan played four games in the series, finishing with 7 RBI.

After Tyler Thornton pitched 2 scoreless innings, Aaron Davenport entered the game to begin the 6th frame. In just his second hitter faced, the right-hander allowed a game-tying solo home run to the Sky Carp's Zach Zubia. For Davenport, this marked the seventh time in his last eight appearances that he has allowed at least one home run. In his fourth career Minor League relief appearance, the 23-year-old pitched 4.2 innings, allowing 6 hits, 4 runs (2 earned), and 2 walks, while throwing 3 strikeouts in 91 pitches (55 strikes). Alaska Abney would eventually force the final out of the top of the 10th inning.

Beloit re-took the lead in the top of the 8th inning with a sacrifice fly from Jake Thompson.

However, the Captains tied the game in the home half of the 9th inning. After Jake Fox walked, Chase DeLauter, Cleveland's No. 5 prospect according to MLB.com, hit a double. This extended his hitting streak to 12 games, the longest active hitting streak in the Midwest League and longest streak by a Captain this season.

In the ensuing at-bat, Dayan Frias, the reigning Midwest League Player of the Week and Cleveland's No. 27 prospect according to MLB.com, hit an RBI groundout to tie the game at 5-5. With two singles and a walk earlier in the game, the 21-year-old extended his on-base streak to 18 games, the 2nd-longest streak by a Captain this season.

After a travel day tomorrow, the Captains will begin a six-game road series against the West Michigan Whitecaps. First pitch for the series-opener on Tuesday night is scheduled for 6:35 PM at LMCU Ballpark in Comstock Park, Michigan. Coverage of the game can be found on both the Bally Live app and MiLB.tv, as well as through @LCCaptains on both X and Instagram.

