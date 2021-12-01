'Tis the Season: Rowdie's Home Plate Holiday Coming to Victory Field

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians lovable mascot Rowdie has been hard at work this offseason to bring a new holiday event to Victory Field. Rowdie's Home Plate Holiday presented by Riley Children's Health - which features a pancake breakfast, ornament decorating, holiday inflatables and photo opportunity with Rowdie dressed as Santa Claus - is set for 8 AM-12 PM on Sunday, Dec. 12 in the Elements Financial Club. Tickets can be purchased here.

Admission for children ages 14 and under is $20 and includes a Knot Hole Kids Club membership. Adult tickets are $5. One pancake breakfast and one take home ornament are included in the price of the ticket, with limited tickets available per time slot (8-9 AM; 9-10 AM; 10-11 AM; 11 AM-12 PM). All adult ticket proceeds and $5 from all children admissions will benefit Indianapolis Indians Charities.

Attendees are encouraged to bring new toys for donation to the Riley Cheer Guild, a program designed to enhance the hospital stay for patients within Riley and IU Hospitals. Toys can be dropped off at registration in the administrative lobby at Victory Field on the day of the event.

"Before Rowdie enters hibernation this winter, he wanted to share a holiday memory - and some pancakes - with his best friends," said Hayden Barnack, Indianapolis Indians Marketing Manager.

"Rowdie has spent the last two months preparing for this special day and is excited to deliver another treat to his fans and followers."

Pancakes will be served to each attendee with many toppings available. Complimentary coffee, hot cocoa, water and milk will be served at the home plate bar within the Elements Financial Club. No additional concessions will be available.

The Hot Corner Gift Shop will be temporarily relocated upstairs with a pop-up location in the Elements Financial Club. A ticket representative will also be available in a suite near the elevators to discuss options for holiday gifts like flex plans, season tickets and premium spaces while also allowing children ages 14 and under to pick up their Knot Hole Kids Club membership.

Limited free parking at Victory Field will be available beginning at 7:45 AM. Enter the lot on the west side of The Vic at the Washington/Maryland entrance. The event is indoor and will go on rain, snow or shine.

Full season, half season and mini plans are on sale, and group and premium reservations can also be made. For more on the Indians, visit IndyIndians.com or contact the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269- 3545 or Tickets@IndyIndians.com.

