Holiday Season Brings Jumbo Shrimp's 10 Days of Giving

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp are celebrating the holiday season with 10 Days of Giving, the club's annual two-week promotion that awards memorabilia and experience-based prizes for 2022 home games. This year's rewards include watching fireworks from the field, a custom Jumbo Shrimp jersey, a trip to watch Spring Training, the opportunity to throw a ceremonial first pitch, player-signed baseball and other various Jumbo Shrimp experiences.

Each weekday from Monday, Dec. 6 through Friday, Dec. 17, a random winner will be selected daily and announced on www.jaxshrimp.com, the Jumbo Shrimp's Facebook page and the club's @JaxShrimp Twitter feed.

All fans who have purchased (with a deposit or paid in full) any of the following packages for the 2022 season presented by FIS will be automatically entered in each daily prize drawing:

Full Season Tickets

Weekender Plus Plan

Weekender Plan

Fireworks Plus Plan

Fireworks Plan

Flex Plan

Group Picnic in the Circle K Deck, VyStar Shrimp Net, Ring Power Palm Pavilion or SkyDeck

Suite or Owner's Suite rental

Fans may purchase any of the Jumbo Shrimp's 2022 packages by calling (904) 358-2846. Each daily drawing will include entries up to 5 p.m. of the given day.

The 2021 "10 Days of Giving" schedule (Dec. 6-17) is as follows:

Day 1 - Monday, Dec. 6 - Free 2022 Season Parking Pass

Day 2 - Tuesday, Dec. 7 - George Costanza "The Ocean Called" Bobblehead

Day 3 - Wednesday, Dec. 8 - $100 in Crustacean Cash

Day 4 - Thursday, Dec. 9 - Player-signed baseball

Day 5 - Friday, Dec. 10 - Ceremonial first pitch (Valid mutually agreed upon date, must be a Sunday-Thursday game)

Day 6 - Monday, Dec. 13 - Two suite tickets to watch the Trans-Siberian Orchestra on Dec. 16 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Day 7 - Tuesday, Dec. 14 - Game-worn Jumbo Shrimp jersey

Day 8 - Wednesday, Dec. 15 - Watch fireworks from the field

Day 9 - Thursday, Dec. 16 - Customized Jumbo Shrimp jersey

Day 10 - Friday, Dec. 17 - Free Jumbo Shrimp Suite (Valid on mutually agreed upon date, must be used on a Tuesday - Thursday game. Food is not included.)

No purchase is necessary to win prizes. Fans may enter by either emailing win@jaxshrimp.com or completing an entry form between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 121 Financial Ballpark at 301 A. Phillip Randolph Blvd. Each daily drawing includes entries up to 5 p.m. of the given day.

