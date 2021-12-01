Bats to Host Toy Drive During Breakfast with Santa

LOUISVILLE, KY - The Louisville Bats are partnering with Toys for Tots to host a toy drive at Louisville Slugger Field during the team's first-ever Breakfast with Santa event. Fans who bring new, unopened toys for donation will receive a free ticket voucher for any Bats home game during the 2022 season.

Fans can exchange their toy donations for a ticket voucher at the ballpark between 8 a.m. and noon on Saturday Dec. 4, 11 and 18. Donations can be made at the welcome table located in the Suite Lobby of Louisville Slugger Field (next to the Team Store). Donations must be new, unopened toys to be accepted.

Breakfast with Santa will be held on each of the first three Saturdays in December. Time slots are available in the home and visiting clubhouses at Louisville Slugger Field from 8-9:30 a.m. and 10-11:30 a.m. Fans are encouraged to make reservations soon, as only a limited number of time slots are still available.

Breakfast with Santa tickets are just $25 and include breakfast, a photo with Santa taken by a Bats photographer and the opportunity to both write a letter to Santa and decorate Christmas ornaments in the clubhouses at Louisville Slugger Field.

Fans who purchase Breakfast with Santa tickets can enter Louisville Slugger Field 30 minutes prior to the beginning of their time slot at the East Entrance of the ballpark. Bats staff will be on-hand to answer questions and provide additional direction throughout the event.

Limited tickets are on sale now at batsbaseball.com or by calling (502) 212-2287. Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis and must be purchased in advance of Breakfast with Santa.

Visit batsbaseball.com or email info@batsbaseball.com for additional information.

