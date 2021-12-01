Awards Keep Rolling In

ST. PAUL, MN - The 2022 season can't come soon enough for infielder Jose Miranda. After putting up one of the most impressive Minor League seasons in Minnesota Twins franchise history, Miranda has primed himself for a spot in the Big League's in 2022. Before that happens, however, the awards and honors keep rolling in for the eighth best prospect in the organization. Miranda was named the Twins MiLB.com Player of the Year. Four other Saints players received MiLB.com Organizational All-Star honors: BJ Boyd and Mark Contreras (outfielders), Andrew Albers (left-handed pitcher), and Jovani Moran (relief pitcher).

The 23-year-old Miranda put all of Triple-A on notice in his very first game on June 29, his birthday. All he did was go 5-6 with a double, three home runs, and six RBI. He went on to hit .343 with 17 homers and 56 RBI in 80 games with the Saints. In 341 at bats he scored 61 runs, slugged 24 doubles, a .397 on base percentage, .563 slugging percentage, and .960 OPS. Overall in 2021, between Double-A Wichita and the Saints, he hit .344 with 30 home runs and 94 RBI in 127 games. Across 535 at bats, he scored 97 runs, smashed 32 doubles, a .401 on base percentage, .572 slugging percentage, for a .973 OPS.

Miranda led all of Minor League baseball in batting average, hits (184), and total bases (306), was fifth in runs (97), tied for fifth in RBI, tied for seventh in extra base hits (62), and 8th in OPS. He was one of only two players in the Minors to have 30 home runs and 30 doubles, joining Bobby Witt Jr. of the Kansas City Royals organization. Miranda was a second-round pick by the Twins in 2016 out of Leadership Christian Academy in Puerto Rico.

The 28-year-old Boyd had a career resurgence in 2021. After retiring from baseball following the 2018 season to fulfill his dream of playing college football, Boyd had signed with the Independent Atlantic League Lancaster Barnstormers before the Twins purchased his contract on May 27. In 26 games with the Saints, he hit .209 with a home run and 11 RBI in 26 games. In 91 at bats he scored 17 runs, had three doubles, a triple, a .280 on base percentage, .297 slugging percentage, for a .577 OPS. Most of his damage was done in 66 games at Wichita. Between the two levels his numbers were impressive, hitting .319 with 15 home runs and 62 RBI in 66 games. In 351 at bats he scored 67 runs, roped 16 doubles, two triples, swiped 11 bases, had a .349 on base percentage, .484 slugging percentage, for a .833 OPS. Boyd was originally a fourth-round pick by the Oakland Athletics in 2012 out of Palo Alto (CA) High School.

The 26-year-old Contreras had a career season at the plate to match his superb defense. After beginning the season with Wichita, Contreras was promoted to the Saints on May 25 and saw his power numbers take off. He hit .248 with 18 home runs and 63 RBI in 95 games. In 343 at bats he scored 62 runs, smashed 26 doubles, stole 12 bags, with a .335 on base percentage, .493 slugging percentage, for a .828 OPS. Overall, Contreras hit .251 with a career high 20 home runs, 10 more than his next best season, and a career high 74 RBI, 30 more than his next best season, in 114 games. In 410 at bats he walloped a career high 30 doubles, 11 more than his next best season, stole 15 bases, with a .338 on base percentage, .485 slugging percentage, for a .824 OPS. Contreras finished ninth in Triple-A East in extra base hits with 46.

For the second consecutive season Contreras didn't commit an error 170 outfield chances. He hasn't committed an error in 229 consecutive games, dating back to July 1, 2018. He was a ninth-round pick by the Twins in 2017 out of the University of California, Riverside.

The 36-year-old Albers was one of the better stories in Minor League Baseball in 2021. The left-hander spent the last three years pitching in Japan and re-signed with the Twins for the third time in his career on February 12. He was the Saints Opening Day starter and was tremendous all season long. Albers was 8-4 with a 3.88 ERA in 18 games (17 starts). In 102.0 innings pitched he walked just 11 and struck out 88 while opponents hit .285 against him with a 1.28 WHIP. On August 19 the Twins selected Albers' contract and he reached the Majors with the Twins for the third time, the first since 2016 and his first Major League appearance since 2017 with the Seattle Mariners. In his first outing with the Twins, he went 5.1 shutout innings allowing three hits while walking one and striking out two against the Milwaukee Brewers. Albers went 1-2 with a 7.58 ERA in five games (three starts).

Albers was originally a 10th round pick by the San Diego Padres in 2008 out of the University of Kentucky. He signed with the Independent Quebec Capitals in the Can-Am League in 2010 before the Twins purchased his contract in 2011.

The 24-year-old Moran vaulted through the organization in 2021. After beginning the season in Wichita, he was promoted to the Saints on July 16. He went 2-1 with a 3.03 ERA and one save in 15 relief appearances. In 29.2 innings pitched he walked 18 and struck out 45 while opponents hit a miniscule .140 against him with a 1.08 WHIP. Between Wichita and St. Paul, Moran was 4-2 with a 2.41 ERA and three saves in 35 relief appearances. In 67.1 innings pitched he walked 32 and struck out 109 while opponents hit .124 against him with a 0.89 WHIP. Moran's season was so impressive that his contract was selected by the Twins on September 11. He went 0-0 with a 7.88 ERA in five relief appearances. In 8.0 innings he walked seven and struck out 10 while opponents hit .290 against him with a 2.00 WHIP.

Moran was a seventh-round pick by the Twins in 2015 out of Carlos Beltran Baseball Academy in Puerto Rico.

