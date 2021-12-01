Galiette Promoted to Bats Team President

LOUISVILLE, KY - The Louisville Bats today announced that Louisville native Greg Galiette has been promoted from Executive Vice President to President of the Louisville Bats Baseball Club.

Galiette is in his 38th year with the Louisville Bats entering the 2022 baseball season. He began his career in the Louisville Redbirds' front office as a sales intern in 1984 and has since served as the team's Public Address Announcer, Ticket Manager, Sales Manager, Promotions Director, Marketing Director, Senior Vice President and Executive Vice President.

After the Bats' acting President departed the organization just prior to the beginning of the 2021 baseball campaign, Galiette helped guide the Bats' front office through an interesting regular season as the club underwent massive renovations to the ballpark and prepared to return to full-capacity seating for the first time since 2019. Under Galiette's leadership, the Bats boasted a sellout crowd on Reopening Night on June 22 and finished the year as one of 11 Triple-A East teams to average more than 4,500 fans per home game for the 2021 season.

Galiette attended the University of Louisville on a partial scholarship for track and field in 1978. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in marketing in 1983.

The Bats also announced the promotion of Michele Anderson from Controller to Vice President of Finance, Controller. Anderson is entering her 27th year with the organization.

