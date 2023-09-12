TinCaps Win Playoff Opener

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The TinCaps blanked the Great Lakes Loons (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate), 5-0, in front of a rowdy crowd in the opener of the best-of-three Midwest League East Division Championship Series Tuesday night at Parkview Field. The victory leaves the 'Caps just one win away from advancing to the Midwest League Championship Series.

Fort Wayne scored in the fourth inning when second baseman Nerwilian Cedeño (No. 27 Padres prospect) doubled home left fielder Tyler Robertson after he had whacked a two-bagger of his own.

In the sixth, with two out, third baseman Carlos Luis hit a soft liner into center field, scoring Robertson following his second double. The 'Caps led 2-0 after six.

Center fielder Sammy Zavala (No. 5 Padres prospect) put the game away in the seventh inning with a two-out, three-run homer-his first bomb at the High-A level.

Starting pitcher Henry Baez fanned four while throwing four-plus shutout innings, allowing only three hits. Relievers Ethan Routzahn and Carter Loewen each provided a pair of scoreless frames out of the bullpen, while Cole Paplham struck out the side in the top of the ninth.

An energetic crowd of 3,657 poured into Parkview Field on Tuesday, marking the eighth-largest playoff crowd in Parkview Field's history.

Game 2 is set for Thursday night in Midland, Mich. If necessary, the third game would be on Friday night at Dow Diamond.

