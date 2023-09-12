Timber Rattlers Pick-A-Seat Event to be Held on September 27

GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers will hold their annual Pick-A-Seat event at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium on Wednesday, September 27 from 3:00pm to 7:00pm. The Capital Credit Union Slide and the Snake Pit Team Store will be open during the event. Plus, fans will be able to see available seat locations and season ticket packages for the 2024 season.

Members of the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers ticket office will be available to assist fans with questions, showing off available seats, purchases of new packages, and renewals of current packages on September 27.

All fans who purchase a ticket package before October 31 will receive a free Timber Rattlers jersey (one jersey per seat in the package).

All fans who purchase a ticket package before March 1, 2024 will receive free tickets for Opening Day, 2024 and an April pass with complimentary tickets to all games in April of next season.

Complimentary light snacks will be available during the event. Sixteen-ounce draft beer will be available for $3 to those of legal drinking age, too. Plus, the Capital Credit Union Slide will be open to allow all attendees one free slide.

Make sure to stop in the Snake Pit Team Store as merchandise will be 30% off during this event.

The available ticket packages for 2024 are:

Full Season: Make sure that you will have your favorite seat for all 66 home games on the 2024 schedule. Full-season ticket packages begin at $650 and include all twelve April home games for free.

Half Season: Pick out the 33 home games you want to make sure you don't miss them. Half-Season ticket packages begin at $385 and include all April home games for free.

Ten-Game Bobblehead: Guarantee that you will receive every Timber Rattler bobblehead giveaway in 2024. This package begins at just $120, and it includes an assigned seat for Opening Night with a pass for every other April home game. The 2024 bobblehead lineup will be announced early this fall.

Ten-Game Bang for Your Buck: Reserve your spot for all Tuesday Bang For Your Buck Nights and enjoy 16-ounce Pepsi products, 16-ounce domestic beers, and Cher-Make hotdogs for $2. At just $120, this package includes an assigned seat for Opening Night and a pass for every other April home game.

Ten-Game Fireworks: Timber Rattlers fireworks games are always well-attended. Guarantee your seat for the game and the post-game display. This package starts at $120, gets you into ten great nights - including the first (May 31) and last (August 31) displays of the season with a pass for all ten April home games.

Souvenir Seven: The Rattlers are planning their giveaways for the 2024 season and this seven-game package will guarantee that you receive those giveaways and have a seat for the games in this package that starts at $85 and also includes a pass for all April home games.

Seven-Game Office Escape: Get out of the office and enjoy some afternoon baseball at the ballpark with the Office Escape Package which features seven Wednesday afternoon games that begin at 12:10pm. This package starts at $85 and includes an April Pass for all April home games.

Seven-Game Thursday Night: Baseball, Craft Brews, and Brats are a great way to start your weekend! Get a seat for seven Timber Rattlers games to enjoy Cher-Make Brats and 16-ounce Craft Beers from outstanding local breweries for $3 each. This package also includes an assigned seat for Opening Night and a pass for every other April home game for just $85.

If you don't see a package that fits you, create your own seven-game or ten-game flex plan online.

Ticket packages for the 2024 season are available online, over the phone at (920) 733-4152 or in person at the Timber Rattlers Box Office located at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium. The box office is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday through Friday.

