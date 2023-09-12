Rajcic, Mendoza Lead Chiefs to Game One Win

Peoria, IL - Six strong innings from Max Rajcic and a timely two-run homer from Ramon Mendoza led the Chiefs to a 4-3 victory Tuesday at Dozer Park in game one of the Midwest League West Division Championship Series.

The game-deciding blow was Mendoza's wind-aided blast that just did stay inside the right field foul pole. The homer was the continuation of a long hot streak for the Peoria infielder. Dating back to August 22, Mendoza leads the MWL in on-base percentage and was tied for the league lead in hits and doubles.

Rajcic turned in a career-high nine strikeouts over six innings of work, allowing just one hit and one run and issuing three walks.

Cedar Rapids opened the scoring with one run in the second inning. Two walks and a hit batter loaded the bases for Jose Salas, who rolled into a fielder's choice which plated a run and put the Kernels ahead 1-0.

Darlin Moquete answered in the bottom of the third inning with a long home run off Morris to tie the game at one.

Morris took the loss going five innings, allowing four runs on seven hits, walking one and fanning four.

Rajcic did not allow a hit until the fourth inning when Jorel Ortega connected on a one-out single. After the base hit, the right-hander retired seven of the final eight hitters he faced, punching out four over that span.

After Andrew Marrero pitched a scoreless seventh, Cedar Rapids made things interesting in the eighth against Chiefs reliever Edwin Nunez. Noah Miler singled with one out. After a flyout, Kala'I Rosario hit a two-run home run off the batter's eye to make it a 4-3 game.

The Kernels took their threat into the top of the ninth against Joseph King. King walked Luke Keaschall and Noah Cardenas to start the frame. King bared down and recorded back-to-back strikeouts to keep runners at first and second. The next batter was Miller who hit a ground ball to Mendoza at third base, who tried to tag Keaschall out but dropped the ball, loading the bases for Emmanuel Rodriguez. King got Rodriguez to ground out to first base to end the game.

Peoria out-hit Cedar Rapids 8-4. R.J. Yeager was the only player in the contest with multiple hits going 2-for-4. Chiefs pitchers held the top three batters in the Kernels order to 2-for-14 with six strikeouts.

The Chiefs lead the best-of-three series and have an opportunity to win the series Thursday as the series shifts to Veterans Memorial Stadium in Cedar Rapids. First pitch of game two is set for 6:35 p.m.

