Midwest League East Division Championship Series, Game 1 Information: September 12 vs. Great Lakes Loons (LA Dodgers)

September 12, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (32-34, 37-29 / 69-63) vs. Great Lakes Loons (45-20, 31-35 / 76-55)

Tuesday, Sept. 12 | 6:35 p.m. | Parkview Field | Fort Wayne, IN | MWL East Division Championship Series, Game 1

RHP Henry Baez vs. LHP Justin Wrobleski (No. 20 Dodgers prospect)

TV: MyTV 21.3 (Xfinity 1172) | FREE: Bally Live app, MiLB.TV, and MLB.TV | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM

ON SUNDAY: The TinCaps lost at Dayton, 4-2, but with the Loons winning at West Michigan, 4-1, Fort Wayne clinched a playoff spot for the first time since 2017.

POSTSEASON PAST: In the franchise's 30 seasons, Fort Wayne has now reached the Midwest League Playoffs 17 times: 1995, '97, '98, 2000, '03, '04, '05, '06, '09, '10, '11, '12, '13, '14, '15, and '17. The 'Caps won it all in '09, while finishing as runner-up in '12 and '17. More details on last page.

SEASON ACCOMPLISHMENTS: The TinCaps achieved an overall winning record for the first time since 2015... The 'Caps had a winning record in a half for the first time since the second half of 2017... Fort Wayne hit a franchise record 136 home runs, surpassing the club's previous high of 127 in 2017... From April 29-May 10, the TinCaps homered in a record 10 consecutive games (previous record streak was 8 games, which hadn't happened since 1998)... The 'Caps also matched a franchise record with 6 grand slams (last: 2006).

FORT WAYNE FAITHFUL: The TinCaps averaged 5,313 fans per game this year across 64 openings, including 16 sellouts (season high of 8,516 on the 4th of July). Fort Wayne's average attendance, its highest since 2019, ranked 3rd out of 60 Single-A and High-A clubs, and is greater than 25 Double-A teams and 10 in Triple-A.

POWER PERSPECTIVE: 20 different players homered for the 'Caps, led by Nathan Martorella and Graham Pauley with 16... Meanwhile, TinCaps pitchers allowed the 2nd fewest HR (86) out of 90 High-A, Double-A and Triple-A teams.

HOT CAPS: The TinCaps won 8 of their last 11 to close the regular season, including their first 5-game home winning streak since 2018... The 'Caps had a 6-game winning streak from July 2-7, their first 6-game winning streak since 2018 as well... After an 0-5 and 10-22 start, the TinCaps went 59-41 since May 14... From mid-May to mid-July, they were 6-0-2 over 8 series.

STARTING PITCHING: TinCaps starters had the 5th lowest ERA of 120 MiLB clubs (3.62).

TYLER ROBERTSON: Since debuting Aug. 22, led the team in H, R, 3B and TB.

SAMMY ZAVALA: Didn't play over the weekend (oblique strain).

NERWILIAN CEDEÑO: Since July 25 (42 G), slashed .247 / .328 / .446 (.774 OPS) with 10 doubles, 1 triple, 7 HR, 27 RBIs, and 5 SB... 4 HR in last 12 G.

LUCAS DUNN: 9th in the MWL in games played (119)... Started 44 games at 2B, 5 at 3B, 16 in LF, 3 in CF, 44 in RF, and 4 as the DH.

GRIFFIN DOERSCHING: Last year in California League Playoffs opening game, homered twice @ Inland Empire (LAA).

ALBERT FABIAN: Last Wednesday-Saturday, hit .313 with a double, 2 HR, and 3 RBIs.

ANTHONY VILAR: In 14 games at Parkview Field this season, slashing .289 / .389 / .489 (.878 OPS)... Has hit safely in 4 consecutive games.

KERVIN PICHARDO: Since July 21 (34 G), slashed .362 / .456 / .581 (1.037 OPS) with 5 doubles, 6 homers, 21 RBIs, and 5 stolen bases... 6-game hitting streak... 9 consecutive games on base... 2 HR on Saturday night.

ROSTER NOTES: The TinCaps had 26 different position players and 38 pitchers, for a total of 64 on the roster (a franchise record). Catcher Colton Bender and infielder Carlos Luis were the only position players who remained on the active roster all year. Relievers Ethan Routzahn, and Adam Smith were the only pitchers who remained active all season. The only remaining Opening Day starters are infielder Nerwilian Cedeño (2B) and Luis (DH). In total, there are currently 6 pitchers and 4 position players active who were on the Opening Day roster.

VS. WROBLESKI: He started here Thursday, April 27, came out of the bullpen here on Saturday, Aug. 5, and then started at Dow Diamond on Friday, Aug. 25... Lucas Dunn was 2-for-2 against him with 2 walks... Carlos Luis was 1-for-4 with a double... Kervin Pichardo was 1-for-1.

COMMUNITY PLAYERS OF THE YEAR: Catcher Colton Bender and reliever Keegan Collett were recognized pregame and each get to donate $750 to a non-profit of their choice.

