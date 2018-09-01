TinCaps Win, Now One Win Away from Playoffs

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. - The TinCaps' offense exploded for 16 hits in a 10-3 win over the West Michigan Whitecaps (Detroit Tigers) on Saturday night at Fifth Third Ballpark. With the win, Fort Wayne needs to win only one of the final two games of the regular season in Comstock Park to secure a playoff berth for the ninth time in 10 seasons.

Fort Wayne (32-35, 64-72) is now one game ahead of West Michigan (31-36, 67-70) for the Midwest League Eastern Division's second half wild card. Click here for the latest MWL Standings.

In the victory, eight of nine TinCaps hitters recorded a hit, including six players with multi-hit performances. Every batter reached base at least once.

Right-hander Henry Henry put together a magnificent start going seven innings, allowing only four hits, one walk, two runs (both unearned), and striking out one. Henry is only the fourth TinCaps starter this season to pitch seven innings in a game, and the first since Nick Margevicius on June 25.

Henry, the 19-year-old out of the Dominic Republic, made his second start with the team after his first start came last Sunday in South Bend. Henry made five relief appearances in April for the TinCaps before being transferred to Extended Spring Training in Arizona and then pitching for Short-Season Tri-City in the Northwest League.

The TinCaps opened the scoring in the top of the first. With two outs, shortstop Gabriel Arias sent a blooper to right field to score center fielder Jeisson Rosario from second, and right fielder Agustin Ruiz plated Arias with an RBI double to left to give Fort Wayne an early 2-0 lead.

After the Whitecaps got a run back in the bottom of the first, Agustin Ruiz hit another RBI double to right field in the third to send the TinCaps in front, 3-1. Designated hitter Esteury Ruiz followed with a two-run single to left, and later in the inning, Esteury Ruiz scored on a wild pitch to provide Fort Wayne with a 6-1 advantage.

The TinCaps added to their lead in the fifth and the sixth. In the fifth, Esteury Ruiz hit a ground ball up the middle to score Arias, and in the sixth, Jack Suwinski and Arias came through with RBI singles to give Fort Wayne a 9-1 edge.

West Michigan got an unearned run back in the sixth, but the TinCaps answered it in the seventh with a run of their own.

Reiss Knehr followed Henry and struck out the side in the eighth and struck out one more in the though, though also allowing a run.

Esteury Ruiz stole three bases in the game to raise his season total to a Midwest League-leading 48.

