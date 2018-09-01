Hot Rods Drop Thriller, 7-6

September 1, 2018 - Midwest League (MWL) - Bowling Green Hot Rods





BOWLING GREEN, KY - The Bowling Green Hot Rods dropped the opener of their final series of the regular season, falling 7-6 to the Dayton Dragons. Eight of the nine Hot Rods hitters had at least one base hit this evening.

The Dragons got things started with a bang, as 3B Jonathan India hit a leadoff home run, making it 1-0 Dayton.

Bowling Green scored the next four runs, including a two-run single from RF Jake Stone in the second, making it 2-1.

The Hot Rods added single runs in the third and sixth, making it a 4-1 game.

The Dragons tied the game with a three-run home run in the top of the seventh, beginning a dramatic final couple innings that saw the Dragons take the lead in the top of the eighth. Bowling Green then tied it in the bottom of the inning on a two-run double from 1B Devin Davis, making the score 6-6.

Dayton got the final blow, however, as they pushed the winning run across in the top of the ninth on a sac fly, making the final score 7-6.

RHP Tommy Romero received a no-decision. He threw the game's first three innings, allowing four hits and a run, striking out one.

Game two of this three game set is scheduled for tomorrow night beginning at 6:35pm Central. LHP Resly Linares (7-3, 3.21) will get the start for the Hot Rods, while LHP Packy Naughton (5-10, 4.17) will go for the Dragons.

