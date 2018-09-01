Kernels Win Eighth Straight with Suniaga's Strong Start

BELOIT, Wis. - The Kernels won their eighth straight game behind a strong start from Carlos Suniaga. Saturday's 5-2 victory over the Beloit Snappers at Pohlman Field began the final series of the regular season. Cedar Rapids plays afternoon games on Sunday and Monday before the postseason begins on Wednesday night.

Suniaga (4-4) pitched a season-high seven innings and allowed just one run while scattering five hits. He struck out a season-best five batters, allowing one walk. He also threw a season-high 83 pitches. It was Suniaga's second start for the Kernels after making 17 relief appearances.

Cedar Rapids (77-60, 45-23) took a 3-0 lead in the third inning. Ariel Montesino began the inning with a walk. He stole two bases, including home on a double steal with Michael Helman at first base, for the game's first run. Back to back RBI doubles with two outs by Trevor Larnach and Ben Rodriguez pushed the Kernels lead to three. Rodriguez's doubled pushed his consecutive on-base streak to 21 games.

Beloit (67-69, 35-32) got on the board in the fourth inning when Hunter Hargrove doubled and later scored on a RBI groundout by Ryan Gridley.

Ryan Jeffers doubled home Helman in the fifth inning as the Kernels responded and increased the lead to 4-1.

Montesino led off the ninth inning with a single and scored a double play, making the score 5-1.

Beloit cut the lead to 5-2 in the bottom of the ninth inning and brought the tying run to the plate against reliever Jared Finkel. Logan Farrar singled and later scored on a throwing error, but Finkel ended the game with a groundout. Finkel earned his third save, allowing one unearned run over two innings.

Jean Ruiz (5-12) took the loss for Beloit after allowing four runs over five innings of work.

The series at Beloit continues on Sunday at 2:00 p.m. Randy Dobnak (10-5, 3.12) is scheduled to start for the Kernels against Beloit's Jhenderson Hurtado (0-2, 6.88). Fans can listen to the action on 1450 KMRY AM and 93.1 KMRY FM, as well as online at www.kernels.com and www.kmryradio.com.

Cedar Rapids will host a playoff game on Thursday, September 6 at 6:35 p.m. with Game Two of the Midwest League Quarterfinals. The Kernels, the Second-Half Western Division Champions, will travel to the Second-Half Wild Card in Game One on Wednesday, September 5. The opening series of the postseason is a best-of-three series.

Fans can purchase tickets for all Cedar Rapids home games by visiting www.kernels.com, going to the Kernels Ticket Office, or calling (319) 896-7560. The Kernels Ticket Office is open Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. On Sundays when the Kernels have a home game, the Kernels Ticket Office will open at 11:00 a.m.

