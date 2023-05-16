TinCaps Transactions & Game Information: May 16 at Dayton Dragons

The San Diego Padres have made the following Minor League transactions:

Effective Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Left-handed reliever Jason Blanchard transferred from High-A Fort Wayne to Double-A San Antonio

Right-handed reliever José Geraldo reinstated from Fort Wayne's Development List

Fort Wayne TinCaps (11-22) @ Dayton Dragons (15-18)

Tuesday, May 16 | 7:05 p.m. | Day Air Ballpark | Dayton, OH

RHP Jairo Iriarte (No. 11 Padres prospect) vs. RHP Hunter Parks

Video: Bally Live app | MiLB.TV | MLB.TV | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM

LAST GAME: Fort Wayne's offense broke out early, scoring five times in the first inning, en route to a dominant 7-2 win on Mother's Day against the Beloit Sky Carp at Parkview Field.

FAMILIAR FOE: Dragons catcher Hayden Jones is from Fort Wayne, a 2018 Carroll High School grad. Over the years, he trained at Parkview Field, and also gave lessons to younger players... Has appeared in 7 games this year, slashing .278 / .316 / .278 (.594 OPS), while throwing out 2 runners trying to steal.

FORT WAYNE FAITHFUL: Saturday's sell-out crowd of 8,034 fans was the largest so far this season at Parkview Field.

JAKOB MARSEE: In the Midwest League, ranks tied for 1st in games (33), 2nd in runs (25), 3rd in walks (28; 19% BB%), 5th in stolen bases (13), 10th in OBP (.401)... 0.97 BB/K ratio is 10th best... Has swung and missed at just 6% of the pitches he's seen - 7th lowest rate in MWL.

MARCOS CASTAÑON: In the MWL, ranks 4th in games (32), 5th in home runs (5), 5th in RBIs (21), and 6th in runs (20).

NATHAN MARTORELLA: In the MWL, ranks tied for 1st in games (33), 2nd in home runs (6), 2nd in extra-base hits (14), 2nd in RBIs (23), 3rd in total bases (57), 7th in walks (21), 9th in SLG (.504), and 10th in OPS (.879)... 5th best BB/K (1.11), 5th in ISO (.239), and 10th lowest K% (14%).

CARLOS LUIS: In the MWL, 8th in BB/K (1.0) and 12th lowest K% (15%).

LUCAS DUNN: Had his 3rd 3-hit game of the season Sunday, and 4th with 2 RBIs.

COLE CUMMINGS: Homer shy of cycle Sunday... Last 5 games: 7-for-17 (.412) with 2 doubles, 1 triple, and 4 RBIs.

BRANDON VALENZUELA: On a 7-game hitting streak dating back to April 30. During stretch, has slashed .455 / .556 / .909 (1.465 OPS) with a double, 3 HR, and 5 RBIs.

JUSTIN FARMER: In the MWL, 12th in BB% (17%).

JAIRO IRIARTE: Among MWL pitchers who've worked 20+ innings, ranks 4th in K/9 (14) and K% (36%)... and 11th in ERA (2.25).

