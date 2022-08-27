TinCaps Transactions & Game Information: August 27 at Great Lakes

The San Diego Padres have made the following Minor League transactions:

Effective Friday, August 26, 202

Right-handed pitcher Dwayne Matos placed on Fort Wayne's 7-Day Injured List

Effective Saturday, August 27, 2022

Outfielder Tyler Malone transferred from High-A Fort Wayne to Double-A San Antonio

Fort Wayne TinCaps (19-32, 46-71) @ Great Lakes Loons (32-20, 72-46)

Saturday, Aug. 27 (7:05 p.m.) | Dow Diamond | Midland, MI | Game 5 of 6 in Series | Road Game 59 of 66 | Game 119 of 131

RHP Jose Espada vs. RHP River Ryan

Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM (John Nolan & Ben Shulman) / Video: MiLB.TV

260 TO THE SHOW: Since Fort Wayne's franchise was established in 1993, there've been 209 alumni who've gone on to appear in the majors, including 55 this season... Infielder Eguy Rosario, who played in 50 games as a TinCap in 2017 at the age of 17, made his MLB Friday with the Padres... The alumni list also features 5 players who were selected to this year's MLB All-Star Game: Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner (2014), Mariners first baseman Ty France (2016), Braves starting pitcher Max Fried (2013-14), Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas (2010), and Pirates reliever David Bednar (2016-17).

LITTLE LEAGUE WORLD SERIES: Manager Brian Esposito played in the 1991 Little League World Series, representing Staten Island, New York. He was little league teammates with Jason Marquis, who went on to become an MLB All-Star pitcher. They reached the U.S. title game and finished 3rd overall... Another teammate, Michael Cammarata, went on to become a New York City firefighter. He lost his life at the age of 22 on Sept. 11, 2001. His old jersey number (11) is now retired at Lamade Stadium in Williamsport.

JUSTIN FARMER: Tied for Minor League Baseball lead in walks (99) with the Loons' Austin Gauthier. In the big leagues for the Padres, Juan Soto's 108 walks are 37 more than anyone else.

LUCAS DUNN: 5th consecutive start at second base after playing 55 games as a TinCap at third base and another 10 at first base... Earlier in season with Single-A Lake Elsinore, played 3 at second, while also seeing time at first, third, left, right, and even catcher.

BRANDON VALENZUELA: Ranks 4th in the Midwest League in BB% (16%) and 7th in walks (59)... First start at catcher since Aug. 17, when he left game after an inning due to foot injury suffered in pregame warmups.

CARLOS LUIS: Has reached base safely in 16 of 17 games as a TinCap... Since debut on Aug. 5, leads the team in AVG (.273) and OBP (.344).

AGUSTÍN RUIZ: Since Aug. 14 (9 games), leads the team in OPS (.957) with 3 doubles, 1 triple, and 2 homers.

JARRYD DALE: Ranks 4th in the MWL in games played (111), 5th in walks (66), and 9th in stolen bases (25).

ANTHONY VILAR: Has hit safely in 8 consecutive games... Over this span, slashing .440/.533/.520 (1.053 OPS) with 2 doubles. On Thursday, stole a base for first time in pro career.

PATIENT: The TinCaps lead the MWL in walks drawn (4.5 per game).

CAUGHT 'EM: The TinCaps are 2nd in the MWL in throwing runners out trying to steal (42 CS, 29%). Brandon Valenzuela leads the league with 27, while Anthony Vilar has nabbed 12, and Adam Kerner has caught 3.

ROSTER TURNOVER: The TinCaps are up to 27 position players and 31 pitchers this season, for 58 total. (Franchise record: 63 in 2016.)

MISCELLANEOUS: The TinCaps are 35-20 when scoring first (65% win rate) and 11-50 when they don't (18%)... Fort Wayne is 13-15 in 1-run games, 7-16 in 2-run games, and 1-3 in extra-innings.

