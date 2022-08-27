Sky Carp Bats Come Alive in 12-4 Win
August 27, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Beloit Sky Carp News Release
BELOIT - The Beloit Sky Carp ended their offensive slump with a bang Saturday night, as the Sky Carp entertained an outstanding crowd of 2,363 at ABC Supply Stadium with a 12-4 victory.
The Chiefs plated a pair of runs in the top of the third inning, but things quickly slid downhill for Peoria from there, thanks in large measure to a 14-hit outburst from the Sky Carp.
Beloit picked up all the runs they would need in the third with a five-spot. The big blow of the inning was a two-run blast to left field by Zach Zubia, the second homer in three days for Zubia.
Jose Salas, Cody Morissette, Bennett Hostetler and Dalvy Rosario each had a pair of hits as fans jammed to the stylings of the Grateful Dead all evening long. Ynmaonl Marinez also had a pair of hits and added four RBI as well.
Starting pitcher Gabe Bierman made his Beloit debut a successful one. Bierman, who was promoted earlier this week from Class-A Jupiter, allowed four runs (two earned) in six solid frames. Bierman, a Chicago native, had 12 friends and family members in attendance.
The Snappers and Chiefs will conclude their six-game series Sunday afternoon, with the first pitch scheduled for 1:05 p.m. It's Sunday Funday at the ballpark, with kids 12 and under running the bases after the game, and families playing catching the outfield after the base run.
